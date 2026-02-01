Todd Monken’s Old Quote From Freddie Kitchens Era Has Resurfaced

The Cleveland Browns have experienced several tumultuous seasons in just the past decade alone, struggling with consistency on both sides of the field. While there have certainly been some highlight-worthy moments recently, the Browns remain a ways away from competing for a Super Bowl championship.

Cleveland’s got several intriguing young players plus Myles Garrett leading the defense, so the groundwork of a solid roster is there. The Browns’ front office has to hit on free agency signings and their 2026 NFL Draft picks, but overall, the future at least looks a bit optimistic.

Cleveland also made a big decision earlier this week, agreeing to terms with Todd Monken to become its new head coach. Monken is familiar with the Browns by virtue of serving as the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator for the past three seasons, but he also had a stint in Cleveland in 2019 as their offensive coordinator.

The 2019 Browns were led by Freddie Kitchens, and that season ended up being a disaster for several reasons.

After Monken’s hire was made official, old quotes of him discussing what went wrong in his first stint in Cleveland have resurfaced.

“Every week was like a made-for-television show in 2019. And we ended up earning what we got, a one-and-done. And it wasn’t because of talent,” Monken said.

Todd Monken on being Freddie Kitchens' OC with the Browns in 2019:

"Every week was like a made-for-television show in 2019. And we ended up earning what we got, a one-and-done. And it wasn't because of talent." https://t.co/Ga4MVYqpwj — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) February 1, 2026

Kitchens was named the team’s head coach after a successful showing as their interim in the 2018 NFL campaign. Kitchens, like Monken, was lauded for his offensive playcalling and designs, so the two looked like a strong pairing on paper.

However, that Cleveland squad was incredibly inconsistent every week despite the talent on both sides of the field. Monken reportedly had issues with how games were called, citing that the plans often shifted from what the staff discussed during the week.

Kitchens was eventually relieved of his duties while Monken went on to coach in college before returning to the NFL sidelines.

It was a tough experience for all the parties involved, but Monken and his staff are certainly hoping for a better result in his second time with the team.

NEXT:

One Browns Teammate Isn’t Buying The Noise Surrounding Shedeur Sanders