Numbers Reveal Interesting Detail About Browns’ New DE

The Cleveland Browns’ approach to the offseason has been a bit different than in years past. While they haven’t made any free-agent splashes or any monumental trades, they’ve added players at several positions of great need.

Their offensive line was seen as the weakest link in 2025, and while they still have some work to do, they’ve made several acquisitions that put them on the right track. Despite the team having a top-tier defense last season, they haven’t neglected that unit, either, which has helped bolster that side of the ball.

One of their most recent additions was A.J. Epenesa, who was a second-round pick with the Buffalo Bills in 2020. Epenesa has been with the Bills ever since and has plenty of experience playing with veteran players on a team that’s been in the upper echelon in the AFC for years.

If Browns fans don’t know much about Epenesa, analyst Daniel Oyefusi compared him to the Browns’ current defensive ends, giving insight into what he might bring to the table.

“How Epenesa’s pressure rate in 2025 compared to the Browns’ non-Myles Garrett defensive ends: 33. Isaiah McGuire (10.1%) 60. A.J. Epenesa (8.7%) 63. Alex Wright (8.6%) *Cameron Thomas (7.2%),” Oyefusi posted on X.

How Epenesa’s pressure rate in 2025 compared to the Browns’ non-Myles Garrett defensive ends: 33. Isaiah McGuire (10.1%)

60. A.J. Epenesa (8.7%)

63. Alex Wright (8.6%)

*Cameron Thomas (7.2%) https://t.co/tx3zpWUeHH — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 18, 2026

As Oyefusi noted, Epenesa would have had the third-highest pressure rate on the Browns last year, just behind Myles Garrett and Isaiah McGuire. It doesn’t matter how well the Browns’ defense played a year ago; if they can add a depth piece or daily starter with that level of upside, they’ll take it every day of the week.

Garrett is the unquestioned leader of this defense, and several of the Browns’ rookies from 2025 also made an immediate impact on that side of the ball. Epenesa isn’t likely to be an All-Pro caliber player for the Browns, but they don’t need him to. As long as he can hold his own and get to the opposing quarterback, Garrett and his other teammates should do the rest.

The Browns have a lot of work to do on the offense, but if they can figure that out, and Todd Monken’s offensive mind can work its magic on this team, things should start to fall into place for this five-win team from a year ago.

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Analyst Makes Case For Specific Browns Draft Target