Nyheim Hines Sends A Clear Message To Browns Fans

By

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

 

The newest Cleveland Browns running back is excited to get to work.

On Tuesday, news broke of former Bills tailback Nyheim Hines signing with the Browns on a one-year deal.

Hines took to social media to share his excitement to join Cleveland

“What’s up #DawgPound nyghtmare at your service. Thank you for welcoming me to the Land. Excited to get to work,” he tweeted.

Hines missed the entire 2023 season following a jet skiing incident last summer in Charlotte.

It’s remarkable Hines is still able to play in the NFL.

Alongside Nick Chubb, Cleveland running backs have been through a lot of physical rehabilitation in the past year.

Prior to the accident, Hines enjoyed a nice stint in Indianapolis before being traded to Buffalo in 2022.

His rushing attempts and overall offensive usage declined sharply in 2022 compared to the years prior.

Hines shifted into more of a return specialist role, although not exclusively.

He led the league in kick return touchdowns with two in 2022.

Additionally, he finished seventh that year in total kick and punt return yards.

Guys like him can be excellent in terms of flipping field position.

While he won’t carry the ball much out of the backfield, Hines is a formidable receiving threat.

Per Pro Football Focus, he holds the fifth-best receiving grade for running backs since 2018.

That ability to catch the ball will complement Chubb and Jerome Ford well throughout the season.

He’ll be a great safety valve for Deshaun Watson in obvious passing situations.

Coming off a devastating knee injury, Hines must be thrilled to get back to on the field.

Browns fans can share in that excitement with their newest running back.

