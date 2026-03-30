Oddsmakers Eye Rising QB Prospect As Potential Fit With Browns

The lack of a quarterback prospect for the Cleveland Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft may not turn out to be as dire as initially thought. If Cleveland does want to add a young player to either compete for the starting job or take a season to develop, there could be someone available.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has emerged as the clear second option behind Fernando Mendoza of Indiana, who is expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. Simpson is projected to go as high as the middle of the first round or last into the second round.

That would give Cleveland multiple opportunities to land Simpson if they want to, with some speculation putting it as early as the No. 6 overall pick. A more realistic scenario could have the Browns trading down and then taking him, trading up from No. 24 to do so, or being patient to see if he falls to them, perhaps as late as the second round at No. 39.

With all of those scenarios in play, oddsmakers are eyeing the rising QB prospect as a potential fit with the Browns, with DraftKings Sportsbook placing their odds at +650, which is fourth-best in the NFL.

“Cleveland Browns: +650,” Jordan Dajani wrote. “The Browns have an interesting quarterback depth chart which includes Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel and Pro Bowler Shedeur Sanders, but it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Cleveland added another quarterback in the draft. What’s important to note here is that Simpson has a relationship with new Browns coach Todd Monken. Cleveland holds three total picks in the top 39. It’s possible the Browns scoop Simpson.”

The Browns are listed behind the Arizona Cardinals (+125), the New York Jets (+145), and the Los Angeles Rams (+425) and ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers (+800). That could leave the Browns in position to jump ahead of any of them, based on the draft order.

It is highly unlikely that the Jets at No. 2 overall, the Cardinals at No. 3, or the Browns at No. 6 would draft Simpson with those picks. The Rams at No. 13 could react and select Simpson as a potential replacement for veteran Matthew Stafford.

The Jets also hold the No. 16 overall pick, which is where they are being increasingly linked to Simpson. The Steelers could be the perfect landing spot at No. 21, as they could need a replacement for Aaron Rodgers as soon as this season, as he still has not committed to playing another year for Pittsburgh.

If the Browns pass on Simpson at No. 24, they likely would have to worry about the Jets at No. 33 and the Cardinals at No. 34 before their next selection at No. 39.

NEXT:

Former Browns Defender Has Signed With Eagles