Report: Browns Coaching Search Taking Major Turn

The Cleveland Browns’ head coaching search may be shifting in a new, yet familiar direction.

According to longtime Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is gaining traction late in the process and is emerging as a serious frontrunner for the job.

“One league source tells me tonight that DC Jim Schwartz seems to be gaining momentum in the Browns head coach search,” Cabot posted Tuesday night. “Stay tuned.”

The update comes after several days of rapid movement in Cleveland’s coaching search, which has already seen multiple twists. On Monday, Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski withdrew his name after agreeing to a new contract with Jacksonville, while Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase completed a second in-person interview with the Browns. Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken also remains in the mix, according to Cabot.

Now, Schwartz appears to be moving squarely into the spotlight.

Schwartz, 59, has served as Cleveland’s defensive coordinator since 2023 and has overseen one of the NFL’s most consistent and dominant defensive units during that span. Over the past three seasons, the Browns have ranked near the top of the league in total defense.

Schwartz already understands the locker room, the roster, and the organizational structure. Players have consistently spoken highly of his direct communication style and demanding but clear expectations. Promoting him would eliminate the transition period that often accompanies an external hire and could help preserve one of the team’s biggest strengths: its defense.

There are, however, questions to consider.

Cleveland’s quarterback situation and long-term offensive outlook are the biggest questions that the team is facing about the future. Schwartz is a defensive specialist, meaning the Browns would need to nail the offensive coordinator hire to ensure stability on that side of the ball.

And if momentum continues to build, the Browns could soon turn to the man already leading their most reliable unit to become the face of the franchise.

