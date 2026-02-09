Oddsmakers Just Sent The Browns A Brutal Message

With a Super Bowl champion for this season now decided, thoughts immediately turn to who has the best chance to win it all next season. Odds for next season are out, and the Cleveland Browns seem as far away from the elusive title as they ever have.

The performance by the Seattle Seahawks in their victory against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX shows that many teams, including the Browns, have a long way to go before they can be that good. The oddsmakers agree, with multiple teams ranked in the bottom group of the NFL.

That includes the Browns, who have been given unfortunate odds to win the 2027 Super Bowl, listed at 200-1, tied with four others for worst in the league.

“The Browns with 200-1 odds to win the 2027 Super Bowl. Tied for last in the NFL with Arizona, Miami, Tennessee and the New York Jets,” Nick Camino posted on X.

Some of those teams listed with the Browns should not be a surprise. The Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans hold three of the top four picks in the 2026 NFL Draft based on their poor performance from last season, ahead of the Browns at No. 6.

The Miami Dolphins could be in for a full rebuild, as they reportedly are looking to move on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Like the Browns, Cardinals, and Titans, they also have a new head coach.

These odds show the importance of having a QB to count on, or at least one with some perceived upside. The Las Vegas Raiders, who had the same woeful record as the Jets, Cardinals, and Titans last season, got the No. 1 pick in the draft and will likely select top QB prospect Fernando Mendoza. So, the Raiders have slightly better odds, at 100-1.

The team that picks right in front of the Browns, the New York Giants at No. 5, not only has John Harbaugh as their new head coach, but also young QB Jaxson Dart. They are listed at 50-1.

With Shedeur Sanders as Cleveland’s potential starter, Todd Monken knows he has his work cut out for him, but perhaps the new head coach can lead an incredible turnaround, like the one that got Mike Vrabel and the Patriots to the Super Bowl this time around.

