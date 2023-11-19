Ogbo Okoronkwo Makes Big Family Announcement

It has been an up-and-down season thus far for the Cleveland Browns, and they have one of their toughest tests to date in Week 11 as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both teams currently have records of 6-3, with the Browns coming off a huge come-from-behind victory over the Baltimore Ravens and the Steelers coming off their own tight victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Additionally, while the teams have identical records and are each sitting one game behind AFC North leader Baltimore, the Steelers currently hold the tie-breaker over the Browns, as they defeated them earlier this year, 22-16.

While everyone in Cleveland and Pittsburgh is thinking about their impending matchup, one Brown’s player has his mind elsewhere.

On the eve of one of the biggest games of the season, Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo had some exciting news to share with the world.

I’m a father 🤍🥹 — Ogbo Okoronkwo (@OgboOkoronkwo) November 18, 2023

Okoronkwo took to his personal Twitter account to announce the birth of his first child in a Tweet that was short and sweet.

Okoronkwo is a 28-year old veteran out of Oklahoma who is in the first year of a three-year deal he signed with the Browns this last offseason.

He’s off to a solid start to the season and has totaled 12 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery thus far.

It’s unclear at this time whether or not Okoronkwo will be suiting up against the Steelers, or if he’s taking some time off to be with his family.

Regardless of whether he plays or what the game’s outcome is, however, this will be a weekend that Okoronkwo never forgets.