Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Ohio State Defensive Prospect Says He Hasn’t Met With Browns

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have several needs the team can address in the 2025 NFL Draft thanks to owning a dozen picks.

Cleveland has multiple defensive positions the franchise could address, especially with the turmoil surrounding linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s health and defensive end Myles Garrett’s trade request.

The defensive line position is perhaps the biggest issue for these Browns, and one local product that could be of interest is Ohio State defensive lineman Jack Sawyer.

Ahead of his workout this week, Sawyer met with the media to discuss what he hopes his future will hold in the NFL.

In that press conference, Sawyer revealed that the Browns have yet to discuss his potential fit with the team.

“I haven’t met with the Browns, but I am looking forward to it here soon. It’ll be exciting,” Sawyer said.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect played in 54 games for the Buckeyes throughout his career.

In his final season, Sawyer recorded 59 tackles and nine sacks to lead Ohio State to a national championship.

Sawyer notched 23 total sacks throughout his career, tying him for seventh all-time in Buckeyes’ history.

Perhaps his best three-game stretch happened in the playoffs.

He sealed Ohio State’s berth into the championship game with a strip-sack, scoring on an 83-yard fumble return.

Cleveland has taken several Ohio State players over the past few years, including last year’s second-round selection of defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. and the team’s 2023 fourth-round selection of offensive lineman Dawand Jones.

The Browns have five picks among the top 103 selections, giving the Browns ample opportunity to take multiple top-tier denders in this year’s class.

