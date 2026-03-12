One AFC Team Is Showing Interest In Wyatt Teller

Wyatt Teller’s time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an end, and he is ready to move on to another team in free agency. So far, we haven’t heard much about where he may go, but interest around him could be growing.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans are looking at Teller.

Wilson says that “nothing pending or imminent” is in the works, but things could move forward soon.

“Texans have shown interest in former Browns left guard Wyatt Teller, per sources. But nothing pending or imminent there,” Wilson posted on X.

Ironically, the Texans recently tried to get Elgton Jenkins, who ultimately ended up signing a deal with the Browns. Now that a deal for Jenkins has fallen through, it looks like the Texans are eyeing a former Browns player instead.

Teller, who was just released by the Browns on Thursday morning, has earned more than $60 million throughout his career.

With that being said, it feels like the market for him hasn’t been that strong since he announced his intentions to leave Cleveland. If he feels he doesn’t have many options, he might have to settle for whatever the Texans put on the table.

Most reports suggest that he could bring in about $10 million annually, so a three-year, $30 million deal isn’t off the table. However, that is close to the amount they balked at for Jenkins.

The Texans recently re-signed Ed Ingram, who played right guard last season. That’s a position Teller has played during his career, but the Texans obviously believe there is a way they can coexist on the same team. Houston has an interest in Teller, but it remains to be seen how much.

