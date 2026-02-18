Wyatt Teller Posts Goodbye Message To Browns Fans

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do in the trenches this offseason with four of their starting offensive linemen hitting free agency. Dawand Jones is the only returning starter at left tackle, and even he has major question marks following another injury-plagued season.

Jack Conklin, Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic, and Joel Bitonio’s futures in Cleveland are murky at best, as you don’t often see a 5-12 team re-sign impending free agents. If any fans were holding out hope that any of them would return, Teller took himself out of the running officially by posting a goodbye message to the fans just as fellow free agent David Njoku did a little while ago.

Teller’s wife, Carly, shared a heartfelt thank-you, delivering a goodbye message from Wyatt. The three-time Pro Bowler officially wraps up a strong seven-year career with the Browns and will look to secure a big multi-year contract in free agency at 31 years old, but not before calling Browns fans the “most loyal” in the NFL and thanking them for creating a home for him where he was able to propose to Carly at the 50-yard line of the stadium, buy his first house, and birth their two children.

“I wish things were different and this is hard to put into words. When Buffalo traded me to Cleveland seven years ago, I never could have imagined how much this city would mean to me. Ultimately, the Browns took a chance on me that changed the trajectory of my life forever. To the most loyal fans in the NFL, I hope yall know that you have made a mark on my family’s life forever. I proposed to Carly on the 50 yard line at the stadium, bought our first home here, and proudly welcomed both of our bavies to the world in Cleveland. I’ve made friendships and connections on and off the field that will last far beyond the game of football. Our family is so blessed and grateful for everyone in Northeast Ohio who has supported and loved us these past seven years. While we are excited and look forward to what the future holds, Cleveland will always have a special place in our hearts. As always…Go Browns! With love and pancakes, Wyatt Teller,” he wrote.

Thank you, Cleveland.

With love, The Teller family pic.twitter.com/oP49M74BB6 — Carly Teller (@carlyteller) February 18, 2026

There wasn’t much of a thought of Teller returning, but it still hurts to see it become official. He was an anchor for this offensive line during a time when the team sorely needed it, and so many quarterbacks and other linemen around him have shuffled in and out of the lineup.

If any of these free-agent linemen have a shot at returning, it could be Bitonio, who appears to be conflicted about what to do and is still pondering a return to finish his career in Cleveland. Bitonio is four years older than Teller and has floated the possibility of retiring in recent years, so surely the team would love to have him back to go into the season with one less hole up front.

Teller was everything this front office could have asked for since trading for him from the Buffalo Bills. He deserves to go play for a contender, and he surely won’t have any shortage of suitors on the open market.

