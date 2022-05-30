Browns Nation News And Notes (5/30/22)

It is Monday, May 30, 2022.

It is Memorial Day in the United States, and Cleveland Browns fans and Americans commemorate our fallen soldiers who paid the ultimate price for the freedoms we are privileged to have.

#Browns Nation! Here We Go Brownies wishing you all an amazing Memorial Day Weekend! Never Forget! pic.twitter.com/EbYGiD09DS — Here We Go Brownies Podcast (@GoBrowniesLive) May 30, 2021

Here is the Memorial Day edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns Have No Plans To Cut Mayfield

Before we get into the latest Mayfield news, we need to acknowledge Twitter user JAYAL’s accurate assessment of the Browns’ offseason.

Check it out.

I literally think the Cleveland Browns have been trending everyday since the season ended. 😂💯🔥 #Browns — JAYAL. (@JAYALALLCAPS) May 29, 2022

The Browns have been a hot news topic, mainly because of the offseason trade for Deshaun Watson that has left Baker Mayfield‘s future up in the air.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, there appears to be no change on the horizon for the Browns or Mayfield.

Her sources indicate that Mayfield will remain on the roster through training camp if a trade does not happen prior to that.

Mayfield has not attended any offseason workouts to date.

All have been voluntary, and he is rehabbing his shoulder.

The first mandatory team event is minicamp running from June 14 to June 16.

Mayfield will be fined $95,000 if he does not show up for the three-day minicamp.

Browns won't cut Baker Mayfield, so #Panthers and others shouldn't hold their breath; No. 2 WR not a priority: #Browns Insider https://t.co/2qW4Ctkgk5 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 29, 2022

2. Browns Content With Current WR Roster

Besides acquiring Amari Cooper, the Browns are going into the summer with an inexperienced wide receivers room.

Jakeem Grant is a potential WR option though his first priority is special teams.

That leaves Donovan Peoples-Jones (third year), Anthony Schwartz (second year), and David Bell (rookie).

There are experienced wide receivers available most notably Deshaun Watson’s former Texans teammate Will Fuller and T.Y. Hilton.

A lot of chatter has surrounded Fuller for weeks because of his chemistry with Watson.

Will be interesting to see if the #Browns can snag free agent WR Will Fuller, who already has chemistry with Deshaun Watson as well- his former teammate between 2017-2020. Just a thought. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 22, 2022

Mary Kay Cabot reports that the Browns are happy to remain with the status quo on wide receivers and are not in pursuit of either Fuller or Hilton at this point.

3. OTAs Resume Tuesday

The second round of Browns OTAs begins tomorrow.

They run from May 31 through June 2.

Though still voluntary, we could expect to see newly extended tight end David Njoku and potentially others participate though they did not attend the first round.

Happy Memorial Day Monday Browns fans!