Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / PFF Names One Browns Player They Can’t Afford to Lose

PFF Names One Browns Player They Can’t Afford to Lose

By

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

A few days ago I wrote an article on a pair of Cleveland Browns that the team would do well in re-signing.

Pro Football Focus seems to agree with one of those names (while also shouting out the other).

That’s linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., with Ethan Pocic getting a bit of an honorable mention in this PFF article from Brad Spielberger.

Walker appeared in just three games before going down with a season-ending injury.

However, there seems to be plenty of buzz around the potential of bringing him back.

 

Fitting the Scheme

With new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in town, it will be interesting to see how his unit gets assembled.

One key word he mentioned during his introductory press conference was “fast”.

The aggressiveness of just about everyone on the Browns’ defense last year came into question.

That’s going to have to change no matter the personnel.

But Schwartz is clearly on-board with the modern need for a fast defense to combat high-flying offenses.

It’s one thing to want to shut down the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow-led offense.

It’s another to do it, especially on the biggest stage.

Given what’s invested in this team and the need to win now, beating one, if not both, of those guys in the postseason will have to happen to meet the ultimate goal.

Walker is far from your hulking, slow, neck roll-wearing linebackers of the 90’s and early 2000’s.

No disrespect to the neck rolls.

My create-a-players in Madden NFL always sported them.

Walker’s not as fast as when he came into the league, but he’s still quick for the position.

That speed will play just fine in Schwartz’s defense.

 

Veteran Presence

As has been discussed plenty, Cleveland’s linebackers remain one of the weaker spots on the team.

They’ve struggled to find consistency from the position, making the emergence of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah a blessing.

But, behind JOK, the depth chart gets thin at linebacker in a hurry.

Plus, the defense is still in need of some leadership.

That’s no knock against some of the vets already there, such as Myles Garrett.

The Browns just need more of it. You get that in Walker, who again, played some sound football before his injury.

The defense needs smart, quality guys who can give them consistent snaps.

Walker delivers in these areas.

Prior to 2022, Walker appeared in at least 13 games in each of the previous 4 seasons.

He also played 80% of the defensive snaps for Cleveland in 2021 according to Pro Football Reference.

Talent and ability aside, that’s just a lot of snaps to make up elsewhere.

Run it Back

It’s tough to tell what Andrew Berry and the front office will do here.

With an uncertain cap situation and plenty of roster holes to fill or upgrade, every move will be critical.

However, Walker fits what Schwartz seemingly wants out of his defense.

He’s smart, quick, and is consistent when healthy.

The Browns missed him on the field in 2022.

With questions at linebacker, bringing Walker back seems like a wise decision.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Left Out Of Major Award Consideration

2 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Compares Well To Top NFL Head Coaches

20 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Had An Elite Trio Shine In 2022

21 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Reveals A Sad Rivalry Fact

24 hours ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

The Browns Urge Fans To Vote For Nick Chubb

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns May Lose A Key Offensive Coach

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reports Confirm The Browns Changed The QB Market Forever

2 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Has A Question For The Bengals

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Fans Celebrate A Special Birthday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players enter the stadium before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players The Team Needs To Re-Sign This Offseason

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) on the field during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 14, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Is It Time For The Browns To Move On From Greedy Williams?

3 days ago

Mike Priefer

Did The Browns Make The Right Choice In Retaining Mike Priefer?

3 days ago

Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 18, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 20-17 in overtime.

Peyton Hillis Discharged From Pensacola Hospital

3 days ago

NFL logo on floor

2 Offensive Free Agents That Could Interest The Browns

4 days ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

Should The Browns Explore A DeAndre Hopkins Trade?

4 days ago

Darrel Williams #24 of the Arizona Cardinals is tackled by Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings and Dalvin Tomlinson #94 during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

3 Potential Free Agent DL Jim Schwartz May Target

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea smiles during warmups before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jets Complete Interview With Browns Assistant Coach

5 days ago

Head coach Jim Schwartz of the Detroit Lions on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 15, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. The Carindals defeated the Lions 25-21.

2 Browns Players Who Will Thrive Under Jim Schwartz

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan looks on during warmups before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bill Callahan Makes A Decision On His Future In Cleveland

5 days ago

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Should Kevin Stefanski Be On The Hot Seat In 2023?

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/20/23)

5 days ago

Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th.

Jim Schwartz Has a Clear Message For Browns Fans

6 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/19/23)

6 days ago

3 Browns Players Who Could Be Cap Casualties In 2023

7 days ago

Myles Garrett Left Out Of Major Award Consideration

No more pages to load