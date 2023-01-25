Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Left Out Of Major Award Consideration

Myles Garrett Left Out Of Major Award Consideration

By

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

There were a lot of negative aspects to the Cleveland Browns’ 2022 season.

They finished at the bottom of the AFC North and were unable to gain much traction on offense, even with Deshaun Watson under center.

Hopefully, the Browns will be able to pull it together in 2023, especially given that Watson and the offense will be able to gain camaraderie with a full offseason to work out any issues.

One bright spot for the team this year was the continued dominance of Myles Garrett on the defensive side of the ball.

Despite his brilliance, Garrett was left out of the race for a prestigious defensive award.

When looking at Garrett’s stats throughout the 2022 season, one has to wonder why he wasn’t in the top three considerations for this award.

Garrett finished the season with 16 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 60 total tackles.

Garrett’s 16-sack total was just second in the league to Nick Bosa, who is in the top-three consideration for DPOY.

With any hope, Garrett will get fired up about this, and make the 2023 season his best.

Ever since being drafted number one overall by the Browns, Garrett’s impact on this defense cannot be understated.

Jadeveon Clowney was a great offseason addition for the Browns, but there has been some discourse about his sour relationship with Garrett.

If Clowney does end up leaving as expected, the hopes for Garrett having his best ever statistical season will be much more attainable.

Although the team struggled as a whole this season, with Garrett’s veteran leadership, the Browns defense should put the offense in a great spot moving forward.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Andrew Elmquist

Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the sports industry, working with The Cold Wire, EatWatchBet and the Commish Brands. Andrew also enjoys long walks on the beach, spending time with his beautiful wife, and playing both real-life and fantasy sports. Make sure to follow him on Twitter @andrewelmquist1 as well!

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Compares Well To Top NFL Head Coaches

18 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Had An Elite Trio Shine In 2022

19 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Reveals A Sad Rivalry Fact

22 hours ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

The Browns Urge Fans To Vote For Nick Chubb

22 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns May Lose A Key Offensive Coach

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reports Confirm The Browns Changed The QB Market Forever

2 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Has A Question For The Bengals

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Fans Celebrate A Special Birthday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players enter the stadium before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players The Team Needs To Re-Sign This Offseason

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) on the field during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 14, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Is It Time For The Browns To Move On From Greedy Williams?

3 days ago

Mike Priefer

Did The Browns Make The Right Choice In Retaining Mike Priefer?

3 days ago

Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 18, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 20-17 in overtime.

Peyton Hillis Discharged From Pensacola Hospital

3 days ago

NFL logo on floor

2 Offensive Free Agents That Could Interest The Browns

4 days ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

Should The Browns Explore A DeAndre Hopkins Trade?

4 days ago

Darrel Williams #24 of the Arizona Cardinals is tackled by Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings and Dalvin Tomlinson #94 during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

3 Potential Free Agent DL Jim Schwartz May Target

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea smiles during warmups before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jets Complete Interview With Browns Assistant Coach

5 days ago

Head coach Jim Schwartz of the Detroit Lions on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 15, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. The Carindals defeated the Lions 25-21.

2 Browns Players Who Will Thrive Under Jim Schwartz

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan looks on during warmups before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bill Callahan Makes A Decision On His Future In Cleveland

5 days ago

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Should Kevin Stefanski Be On The Hot Seat In 2023?

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/20/23)

5 days ago

Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th.

Jim Schwartz Has a Clear Message For Browns Fans

6 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/19/23)

6 days ago

3 Browns Players Who Could Be Cap Casualties In 2023

7 days ago

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Jets 31-6.

3 Things To Know About New Browns DC Jim Schwartz

7 days ago

Kevin Stefanski Compares Well To Top NFL Head Coaches

No more pages to load