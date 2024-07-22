PFF Offers Impressive Rank For Myles Garrett On Top 50 List

The hype surrounding Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett is a rarity for a Browns athlete since the team’s rebirth in 1999.

Fans would have to go deep into the team’s history to find a player who has been lauded for their on-the-field work more than Garrett has after capturing the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Another outlet is adding to that list of honors for Garrett.

PFF announced their top 50 players heading into the 2024 regular season, placing Myles Garrett as the No. 2 overall athlete on their ranking.

Analyst Sam Monson penned an article based on the ranking, praising Garrett as an “elite player” who finally has a supporting cast to keep teams from locking onto him solely.

“Garrett was the best player on one of the best defenses in football,” Monson wrote.

The analyst noted how Garrett helped his defense earn rank first in multiple categories last season, including the fewest yards allowed and the fewest passing yards allowed.

The defensive end earned a 94.0 PFF grade in 2023 thanks to getting pressures on 89 of the team’s 522 pass-rushing snaps.

Monson noted that other players – including several Garrett ranks above – finished with higher sack totals or better stats, but “nobody was more formidable on a down-to-down basis.”

Garrett has made numerous lists this offseason as the five-time Pro Bowler returns for his eighth season in 2024.

Last year, Garrett had 42 tackles, 30 quarterback hits, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-4 athlete has totaled 88.5 sacks in 100 career games for the Browns.

