Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / PFF Reveals Myles Garrett’s Pass Rushing Grade From 2022

PFF Reveals Myles Garrett’s Pass Rushing Grade From 2022

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns hits Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns didn’t find the success they expected last season.

Of course, going nearly two-thirds of the campaign with a backup quarterback was far from ideal, and the offense often struggled to get anything going.

Kevin Stefanski’s team had to rely heavily on the defensive unit to stay in contention, but that wasn’t the case, either.

The Browns were torched on the ground more often than not, although they did manage to put plenty of pressure on the rival quarterback.

So, it’s not much of a surprise to see that PFF ranked Myles Garrett as the highest-graded player in terms of pass-rushing (93.5), even ahead of fellow stars Chris Jones (92.2), Dexter Lawrence (92.2), Micah Parsons (92.0), Javon Hargrave (91.1), Haason Reddick (90.7), Aaron Donald (90.7), Nick Bosa (90.6), Jaelan Phillips (90.1), and Brandon Graham (89.8).

Garrett made 16 appearances (15) starts for the Browns last season, logging a career-best-tying 16.0 sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, 60 tackles (37 solo, 23 assist), and 26 QB hits.

He’s been one of the most prominent defensive forces in the league since entering the NFL in 2017, earning four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro selections in just six years.

Notably, he’s done all that damage without even seeing properly, as he recently announced that he underwent Lasik surgery, so one can only imagine what he’ll be able to do next season.

The Browns recently hired Jim Schwartz to serve as their new defensive coordinator, so they’re expected to rank among the league’s top-tier defensive units in 2023, especially if their defensive superstar keeps up this kind of Hall-of-Fame-level production.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Browns QB's Given Low Rankings In Final 2022 Performances

16 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos runs past Ja'Sir Taylor #36 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

2 Intriguing WR Trade Targets The Browns Could Pursue

16 hours ago

Joe Thomas speaks onstage prior to round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Had A Legend Congratulate Him On The Hall Of Fame

22 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Receiving 1 Favorable Projection

24 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Insider Shuts Down A Nick Chubb Debate

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Notes A Snub From Colin Cowherd

2 days ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Comments On His Hall Of Fame Enshrinement

2 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Send Out A Perfect Holiday Message

3 days ago

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens gets off a pass while being pressured by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A Browns Decision Continues To Haunt A Rival Team

3 days ago

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 24-16.

A Former Browns Coach Is Now Leading The Colts

3 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Reveals Intriguing Andrew Berry Draft Trend

4 days ago

browns helmet

Browns Might Lose Their Quarterback Coach

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Is Nick Chubb Sending A Message To The Browns?

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Star Browns WR Is Joining A New League

4 days ago

Super Bowl Trophy

2024 Super Bowl Betting Odds Released For Cleveland Browns

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nick Chubb Had A Simple Super Bowl Message

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas talks with the NFL Network prior to the game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Shares The Story Of His Hall Of Fame Welcome

5 days ago

Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a punt return in the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

2 Playmakers The Browns Should Look To Add In Free Agency

6 days ago

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Myles Garrett Shows Off An Update On His Toe

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns great Joe Thomas addresses the crowd during the first quarter of the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Joe Thomas Provides A Truly Inspiring Quote

7 days ago

Jim Brown

NFL Names Their Annual Rushing Title After Browns Legend

1 week ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas talks with the NFL Network prior to the game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Shared A Message To Browns Fans On His Big Night

1 week ago

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

Joe Thomas Joined An Exclusive Club Thursday Night

1 week ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Proves Why Joe Thomas Is A Hall Of Fame Lock

1 week ago

Browns QB's Given Low Rankings In Final 2022 Performances

No more pages to load