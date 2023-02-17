PFF Reveals Myles Garrett’s Pass Rushing Grade From 2022

The Cleveland Browns didn’t find the success they expected last season.

Of course, going nearly two-thirds of the campaign with a backup quarterback was far from ideal, and the offense often struggled to get anything going.

Kevin Stefanski’s team had to rely heavily on the defensive unit to stay in contention, but that wasn’t the case, either.

The Browns were torched on the ground more often than not, although they did manage to put plenty of pressure on the rival quarterback.

So, it’s not much of a surprise to see that PFF ranked Myles Garrett as the highest-graded player in terms of pass-rushing (93.5), even ahead of fellow stars Chris Jones (92.2), Dexter Lawrence (92.2), Micah Parsons (92.0), Javon Hargrave (91.1), Haason Reddick (90.7), Aaron Donald (90.7), Nick Bosa (90.6), Jaelan Phillips (90.1), and Brandon Graham (89.8).

Highest-graded pass rushers from the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/pNwUZA5IlS — PFF (@PFF) February 16, 2023

Garrett made 16 appearances (15) starts for the Browns last season, logging a career-best-tying 16.0 sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, 60 tackles (37 solo, 23 assist), and 26 QB hits.

He’s been one of the most prominent defensive forces in the league since entering the NFL in 2017, earning four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro selections in just six years.

Notably, he’s done all that damage without even seeing properly, as he recently announced that he underwent Lasik surgery, so one can only imagine what he’ll be able to do next season.

The Browns recently hired Jim Schwartz to serve as their new defensive coordinator, so they’re expected to rank among the league’s top-tier defensive units in 2023, especially if their defensive superstar keeps up this kind of Hall-of-Fame-level production.