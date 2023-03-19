Browns Nation

PFF Reveals Their Cleveland Browns Free Agency Grade

browns locker room with helmets

 

After finishing 20th in points allowed and having trouble stopping the run in 2022, the Cleveland Browns have made a number of free agent signings on the defensive side of the football.

In addition, they added depth at tight end by bringing in Jordan Akins, who has experience playing with quarterback Deshaun Watson as a member of the Houston Texans.

It has led to Pro Football Focus giving Cleveland an A- grade so far in free agency.

In an attempt to shore up its rushing defense, the team acquired defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who was considered one of the best players at his position that was available in free agency this year.

Tomlinson spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, and he registered 2.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 42 combined tackles (20 solo) in 2022.

Juan Thornhill, a safety who played on two Super Bowl-winning teams with the Kansas City Chiefs in his four pro seasons, was brought in, presumably to start opposite Grant Delpit.

To give Pro Bowl pass rusher Myles Garrett some help up front and replace the outgoing Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns gave defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo a three-year contract.

Okoronkwo is another player who owns a world championship ring, as he played with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 when they won it all.

Most feel the Browns still need one more legitimate threat at wide receiver alongside four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper and the emerging Donovan Peoples-Jones.

They also need to make a decision on running back Kareem Hunt, who has teamed up admirably with Nick Chubb over the last few years but is currently a free agent and looking for a sizable payday.

Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

