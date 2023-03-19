Donovan Peoples-Jones Received A Nice Performance Bonus For Last Season

One of the bright spots that came out of yet another disappointing season for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 was the play of wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

In his third pro campaign out of the University of Michigan, he put up 839 receiving yards and three touchdowns and emerged as the team’s No. 2 wideout behind star Amari Cooper.

Peoples-Jones may not have exactly have the type of lucrative contract Cooper has, but Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot pointed out that he did earn one of the NFL’s biggest performance bonuses last season.

Here’s the list of the #NFL’s top 25 performance bonuses. #Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones nearly doubled his 2022 base of $895K pic.twitter.com/nptCFmAh6K — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 17, 2023

Cleveland radically redid its offensive roster last offseason by not only acquiring Cooper, but also snagging quarterback Deshaun Watson and giving him a huge new contract.

Watson missed the first 11 games of the season while serving a suspension as a result of his sexual misconduct allegations, but backup Jacoby Brissett filled in admirably for him during that time.

Peoples-Jones seemed to do well in 2022 no matter who was under center.

Still, many feel the Browns could use a third legitimate threat at wide receiver in order to solidify its chances of returning to the playoffs in 2023.

They’re reportedly interested in trading for the Denver Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy, who had 927 yards and six touchdowns last year, and some even want them to explore a trade for DeAndre Hopkins, who played with Watson on the Houston Texans from 2017 to 2019.

Cleveland has already made a number of notable additions on the defensive side of the football, which was its biggest weakness this past season.