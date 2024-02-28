Insider Notes Why Browns Could Trade No. 54 Overall Pick

It’s been a while since the Cleveland Browns last had a first-round pick.

Fortunately, this will be the last time it happens — for now — as they’re already done paying for Deshaun Watson, at least when it comes to draft capital.

Nonetheless, there are no guarantees that the team will stay put at No. 54 in the second round.

Recently, GM Andrew Berry stated that he cannot make any promises about whether he’s going to trade up or down or use that selection.

With that in mind, Browns insider Tony Grossi told Tony Rizzo on ESPN Cleveland that the general manager seems to think that he can’t just rest on his laurels and not do his due diligence.

Andrew Berry wouldn't confirm or deny whether or not he was going to trade the 54th pick this year…. Do you think they should move the pick – up or down? pic.twitter.com/GdtHJkGRtP — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 28, 2024

So, if he becomes enticed with an offer, he’s not going to hesitate to move that selection, whether it’s up or down.

The Browns aren’t that far off from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender, and they proved that last season.

Then again, this might not be sustainable in the long run.

All teams need young talent to stay competitive for years to come, and while the Browns have done a solid job of finding solid talents in the later rounds, they also need star power.

The fans might not be thrilled if they don’t get a decent haul for the No. 54 pick, assuming they do trade it.

Even so, this front office has been kind of unpredictable when it comes to the NFL Draft, so no one might truly know what to expect at this point.