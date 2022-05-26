Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Predicting Where Baker Mayfield Will Land

Predicting Where Baker Mayfield Will Land

By

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Mandatory minicamp is quickly approaching for the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield.

And if there is a pre-season target date for trading or releasing the quarterback, that could be it.

Cleveland wrote off most of Mayfield’s guaranteed $18.8 million the day they signed Deshaun Watson.

Money is not as big an issue as failing to get any kind of return for the former overall #1 draft pick.

Without Watson, Mayfield would have started and yielded a third-round compensatory pick as a 2023 free agent.

And that is assuming he did not bounce back the way the Browns still say they expect, to earn an extension.

With 2022 starting roles penciled in around the NFL, here’s where we predict Baker Mayfield will land in 2022.

 

Baker Mayfield: Starting Quarterback 

Mayfield’s pride took a terrible hit when he felt the Browns considered him their “Plan B” for the upcoming season.

So much so that he immediately said goodbye and demanded a trade even before the Browns signed Watson.

Call it arrogance or self-confidence, but he undoubtedly thinks he can bump a few players out of starting roles.

Word from Carolina is that Sam Darnold improved some aspects of his game and looked great in their OTAs.

Seattle continues to insist Drew Lock or Geno Smith can lead their offense, even as they craft a rapid rebuild.

Daniel Jones‘ status is shaky, but the Giants lose cap space moving either Jones or his backup, Tyrod Taylor.

Mayfield’s hopes for a starting role are dwindling, and his best bet might be to hang around Cleveland until summer.

And then wait to see if someone like Jared Goff, Davis Mills, or Tua Tagolaivoa falters in the preseason.

 

Baker Mayfield: Season-Saving Backup

Nick Foles famously led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory, inflating the value of a backup QB.

Cleveland’s $6 million backup, Case Keenum, wasn’t the only well-paid second-string option since then.

Could there be a team willing to pay a bigger chunk of Mayfield’s salary to land a quality disaster plan?

If Matthew Stafford gets hurt, the LA Rams will defend their championship with Sam Wolford or Bryce Perkins.

Tampa Bay continues to say nice things about Kyle Trask, but they re-signed Blaine Gabbert as a better option.

Teams desperate for a Super Bowl run could throw a better draft pick at Berry to lock up insurance at QB.

Dallas, Green Bay, and Buffalo would do better with Baker Mayfield covering a few games for an injured starter.

About the only drawback is whether Mayfield accepts such a role versus the risk of a moping locker room presence.

 

The Bold Prediction: Dallas

Carolina remains the betting favorite to cave and finally give Mayfield a starting gig for 2022.

But 2 key players and the Panthers’ offensive coordinator publically dismissed Mayfield, presenting a big red flag.

That’s why Seattle is more likely to put Mayfield behind center as a starter.

Pete Carroll’s rah-rah approach fits Mayfield’s personality better than any other coach.

Waiting for an injury or other disaster to shift the starters market is not a good strategy, and Berry knows it.

So Berry will push Mayfield to teams with playoff aspirations before the preseason if Seattle and Carolina decline.

And Jerry Jones will bite, bringing Mayfield to Dallas for a season- unless the Rams or Bucs outbid him.

Then it is up to Mayfield to rebuild his reputation and jump into the 2023 Free Agency market as a starting QB.

Recent News

Peter Schrager poses for photos on the red carpet at the NFL Honors on February 2, 2019 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA.
Peter Schrager Says 1 Team Makes Too Much Sense For Mayfield
Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) on the field during drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
Nick Harris Ready To Step Into Starter Role For Browns
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (5/26/22)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Peter Schrager Says 1 Team Makes Too Much Sense For Mayfield

No more pages to load