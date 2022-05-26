Peter Schrager Says 1 Team Makes Too Much Sense For Mayfield

The marriage between the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield is ongoing despite its messiness.

The Browns seem content to keep Mayfield on the roster awaiting just the right deal from an NFL team.

Thus far, the deal has not materialized, but that does not stop the never-ending speculation of who that team could be.

Peter Schrager of NFL Network is the latest to weigh in on which team is the best fit for Mayfield.

Spoiler alert, it is one of the two teams that have been linked to Mayfield since this whole ordeal began.

It is the Carolina Panthers.

Check out what Schrager said during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

"Carolina hasn't expressed any interest but Baker Mayfield to the Panthers still makes too much sense" ~@PSchrags#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/S04GgSEv7D — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 25, 2022

What We Know

Carolina has not expressed any recent interest in Mayfield.

Currently, Sam Darnold is QB1, and rookie Matt Corral is the backup.

Sam Darnold is confident in his abilities pic.twitter.com/9aB80DH1XS — PFF (@PFF) May 25, 2022

Part of the issue is Mayfield’s salary so if the Browns seriously want to move on from Mayfield, it seems as though they will need to absorb part of that $18.8 million because other teams are deterred by that.

What About Seattle?

The Seahawks have long been a rumored team who could acquire Mayfield.

Recent indications are that they are content to go with one of the following: Drew Lock, Geno Smith, and Jacob Eason.

Pete Carroll on QB competition: Drew Lock hanging with Geno Smith. https://t.co/fEGJupPSVU — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 23, 2022

They apparently do not feel Mayfield is an upgrade.

Ongoing Story

This is going to be a continuing headline as the offseason marches on.

The Browns and Mayfield need to move on from each other, for the best interests of both parties.

At some point, this will become a full-fledge distraction for the Browns if this continues through training camp in late July.

In the meantime, the Mayfields set off a flurry of speculation with Emily Mayfield’s recent social media post that many believed referenced a road trip to Seattle.

Nothing to see here just a Mayfield roadtrip. Oh, what’s that sticker on the seat? SnoTown Brewery? *quick google search* it’s located just outside Seattle? Quite the road trip from Austin to Seattle Wonder what else he could be doing there This is May of NFL Offseason folks pic.twitter.com/Hmv1bvXy8g — Matthew Peterson (@MatthewPetey) May 22, 2022

That theory was later debunked on social media, but there is no doubt everyone will be watching Mayfield’s movements as the offseason continues in an effort to get clues about where he goes next.