Steelers Radio Host Makes Bold Guarantee Ahead Of Browns Game

The Cleveland Browns have a long and storied history with their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, although all Browns fans certainly wish that history involved more winning.

The Browns haven’t won a regular-season game in Pittsburgh since 2003, though they have beaten the Steelers in Cleveland three years in a row.

Those recent wins don’t mean much to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi, who took to X to guarantee a win over the Browns on Sunday.

“I personally guarantee that the Steelers will beat the Browns on Sunday,” Fillipponi wrote.

You would think people would eventually learn that nothing good comes from making guarantees like this.

If Fillipponi is right, there’s not much glory in predicting a win for a 4-1 team that has won 21 consecutive home games against their opponent, so it would be a small feather for him to put in his hat.

Upsets have been in the air in the NFL lately, from the New York Giants stomping the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football, to the Tennessee Titans pulling off a 15-point fourth-quarter comeback at the Arizona Cardinals last weekend, to the Browns themselves upsetting the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers just a few weeks ago.

Pittsburgh would be a lovely place for Dillon Gabriel’s first win, and he’d firmly plant his flag as this organization’s next potential franchise quarterback if he can end this unprecedented run of futility in Pittsburgh.

Fillipponi surely isn’t the only member of the media who isn’t giving the Browns a chance on Sunday, but that’s the beauty of the NFL.

Any given Sunday, you never know what can happen.

