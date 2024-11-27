Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 27, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Radio Host Admits He Was Wrong About 1 Browns Player

Radio Host Admits He Was Wrong About 1 Browns Player

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: The Cleveland Browns take the field before playing the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made a bold decision when they chose not to pursue Joe Flacco in the offseason.

The fans didn’t take it lightly, thinking he may have given the team the best chance to compete at the highest level.

Then, their decision to sign Jameis Winston drew mixed reviews.

On the one hand, he was still young, and his talent has always been evident.

On the other hand, he also had a reputation for his erratic play.

What most people could agree on, however, was his likeability and charisma.

Nevertheless, Anthony Lima wasn’t so sure about him.

Earlier in the season, he claimed that, at one point, his teammates might grow sick and tired of him, including being mic’d up all the time, all the interviews, and whatnot.

Now, after talking to Rodney McLeod and seeing how the team has rallied around him and how he’s stayed active in the community, he admits he was wrong.

In the latest edition of his show, he admitted that he was wrong about Winston all along (via 92.3 The Fan).

“I have to admit, I’ve had some bad opinions…I was totally wrong. That is what a leader looks like,” Lima said.

While he doesn’t know whether Winston is who they need or who should be their starter in the future, he does think that Winston, the leader, is a good thing for the team.

He admitted that leading a team as a second-stringer wasn’t easy, but now that he’s emerged as their starter, you can see his leadership.

As Lima said, likeability does matter.

He’s not a perfect quarterback by any means, but he’s definitely a good leader.

NEXT:  NFL Insider Has A Strong Belief About Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski's Job Security
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation