Radio Host Admits He Was Wrong About 1 Browns Player

The Cleveland Browns made a bold decision when they chose not to pursue Joe Flacco in the offseason.

The fans didn’t take it lightly, thinking he may have given the team the best chance to compete at the highest level.

Then, their decision to sign Jameis Winston drew mixed reviews.

On the one hand, he was still young, and his talent has always been evident.

On the other hand, he also had a reputation for his erratic play.

What most people could agree on, however, was his likeability and charisma.

Nevertheless, Anthony Lima wasn’t so sure about him.

Earlier in the season, he claimed that, at one point, his teammates might grow sick and tired of him, including being mic’d up all the time, all the interviews, and whatnot.

Now, after talking to Rodney McLeod and seeing how the team has rallied around him and how he’s stayed active in the community, he admits he was wrong.

In the latest edition of his show, he admitted that he was wrong about Winston all along (via 92.3 The Fan).

“I have to admit, I’ve had some bad opinions…I was totally wrong. That is what a leader looks like,” Lima said.

"I have to admit, I've had some bad opinions…I was totally wrong. That is what a leader looks like." 🚨@SportsBoyTony had admission to make to @KenCarman on #Browns QB Jameis Winston🏈➡️ pic.twitter.com/IIpSOJlbFM — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 27, 2024

While he doesn’t know whether Winston is who they need or who should be their starter in the future, he does think that Winston, the leader, is a good thing for the team.

He admitted that leading a team as a second-stringer wasn’t easy, but now that he’s emerged as their starter, you can see his leadership.

As Lima said, likeability does matter.

He’s not a perfect quarterback by any means, but he’s definitely a good leader.

