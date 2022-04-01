Browns Nation

Raiders Sign Former Browns QB

By

Nick Mullens #9 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Nick Mullens chapter with the Cleveland Browns is now officially closed.

Mullens, the Browns QB3 in 2021 who became the starter for one game when COVID-19 issues decimated the Browns QB room, has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ironically, Mullens’ 2021 lone start was against the Raiders.

 

Mullens Is On The Move Again

Mullens has been with two teams for his first four NFL seasons.

Prior to joining the Browns in 2021, he was the backup quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

He started for the 49ers when Jimmy Garoppolo was injured.

Mullens has appeared in 20 NFL games and started in 17 of them.

He has a 5-12 career record and has thrown for over 4,800 yards with 26 touchdown passes and 22 interceptions.

 

Mullens Has Proven To Be A Solid QB

Mullens played a great game against the Raiders despite the Browns coming up short.

He threw a touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant in the game.

In the game, he went 20 for 30 for 147 yards with the Bryant touchdown pass and no interceptions.

In Las Vegas, Mullens will be behind starter Derek Carr.

Garrett Gilbert is also currently on the Raiders’ QB roster so Mullens could compete for the QB2 job this summer.

 

Conclusion

Now that he is officially gone, it appears the entire Browns QB room will be different in 2022.

Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett replace Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum who was recently traded to the Bills.

Mayfield, of course, is technically still a member of the Cleveland Browns, but it seems unlikely that either party cares to reunite.

The Browns continue to investigate trade options for Mayfield though the team has been clear that they will wait for the right opportunity.

What this means for offseason workouts that are expected to start in 2 1/2 weeks is anyone’s guess.

Could Mayfield participate?

Time will tell.

 

 

