David Njoku Shocks Fans With April Fool’s Joke

By

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) on the field following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 23, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Cleveland Browns fans, please remember that it is April Fool’s Day so tread lightly when reviewing #Browns Twitter posts.

What that in mind, consider the latest Friday tweet from tight end David Njoku.

 

Njoku’s Tweet

Njoku wrote:

“Good Morning all, I have instructed my agent @malkikawa to seek a trade. I want my fans to know first…”

Fans not thinking about it being April Fool’s Day were startled by this news since the Browns franchise-tagged Njoku just weeks ago.

With Austin Hooper released, Njoku has a clear path to the TE1 position and longevity with the Browns assuming a contract extension is negotiated.

 

He Let Fans In On The Joke Quickly

His follow-up tweet posted ten minutes later calmed the nerves and blood pressure of fans and apparently members of the Browns front office too.

In the words of the great Jerry Stiller in one of his hilarious television roles, Njoku’s GIF tweet read:

“I’ve Got Two Words For You, I’m Staying Right Here!”

 

Browns EVP JW Johnson Reacts

Browns Executive Vice President JW Johnson had a brief response to Njoku’s reveal that this was all in the spirit of April Fool’s fun.

He wrote:

“Not funny dude!”

He followed it with the angry face emoji and a laughing face emoji.

 

Conclusion

Given Njoku’s past love-hate relationship with the Browns, this joke really was not that funny.

After the Browns signed Hooper in 2020, Njoku desperately wanted out of Cleveland.

He switched agents, and his then-agent Drew Rosenhaus demanded a trade that never happened.

Njoku is back with his original representation and appears committed to the Browns for the long haul.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Browns and Njoku are in talks for a long-term deal that hopefully will be finalized before July 15.

That is not an April Fool’s joke.

 

