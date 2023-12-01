Browns Nation

Amari Cooper Has Unique Description For Joe Flacco’s Throws

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have no choice but to trust Joe Flacco.

Flacco was sitting on his couch for most of the season, and it took a desperate turn of events for him to get another opportunity at this point in his career.

There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical about him, especially considering how poorly he fared the last times he was on the field.

Then again, we’re talking about a well-seasoned veteran with plenty of experience under his belt, so there have to be plenty of intangibles and moments where he makes his receivers feel confident about his play.

Notably, it seems like he’s already got Amari Cooper sold.

When asked about Flacco’s throws, Cooper went as far as to call them ‘poetry in motion,’ adding that he’s made some beautiful throws (via Jake Trotter).

Of course, it’s not like Cooper — or any other Browns player — will say anything different, but it’s still nice to know that it seems like they feel confident about his play.

The Browns’ stellar defense has kept the team afloat throughout the course of the season in spite of their poor QB play and the revolving door at the most crucial position in the game.

Hopefully, Flacco will still have at least one good game in him, and he’ll save it for Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

In an ideal situation, he’s going to turn back the clock and be good enough to hold onto the position for the remainder of the year.

But if this season — and history — has taught us something, it is that there are no ideal situations in this league.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

