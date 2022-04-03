Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Rashard Higgins Sends Goodbye Message For Cleveland

Rashard Higgins Sends Goodbye Message For Cleveland

By

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins #82 of the Cleveland Browns warms up against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

Though the phrase “end of an era” gets thrown around often, it is poignant and true concerning the Cleveland Browns‘ wide receivers.

Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, and Rashard Higgins are gone from the roster.

Higgins, the longest-tenured of the three wide receivers, had been with the team since 2016.

Nicknamed “Hollywood”, Higgins is the latest to say goodbye as he is headed to Carolina for 2022.

His heartfelt goodbye to the city and fans, who embraced him from the moment he was drafted by the Browns with the No. 172 overall pick in 2016, was delivered via video.

 

Higgins Video

The message to Cleveland is at the end of a nine-minute video Higgins shared on his YouTube channel that shows highlights of his official welcome visit to Carolina Panthers headquarters.

Higgins said in part:

“Sorry our journey had to end. It’s been a long good ride… I wish you guys the best. I love Cleveland forever.  Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

 

“Hollywood” Has Left The Building

Higgins was a fan favorite.

When the Browns offered him a one-year deal to come back in 2021, there was jubilation.

Many felt Higgins got a raw deal in the 2020 divisional playoff game with the fumble-touchback call.

He was MIA for most of 2021.

He had 24 catches for 275 yards and 1 touchdown through 15 games.

 

Browns Will See Higgins Again

The Browns are scheduled to play the Panthers in Carolina in 2022 so he will be reunited with his former teammates.

It will be a very different Browns team than the one Higgins was a member of for six years.

While it will be odd to see Higgins in any uniform but the orange and brown, it is a good move for both the team and for Higgins.

Best of luck Rashard Higgins except when facing the Browns!

Thanks for the memories.

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 talks to wide receiver Anthony Schwartz #10 of the Cleveland Browns during the first day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Upcoming Podcast Appearance
The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.
3 Players The Browns Could Draft In Round 2
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
Report: Browns, David Njoku Working On Extension

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Upcoming Podcast Appearance

No more pages to load