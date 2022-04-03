Rashard Higgins Sends Goodbye Message For Cleveland

Though the phrase “end of an era” gets thrown around often, it is poignant and true concerning the Cleveland Browns‘ wide receivers.

Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, and Rashard Higgins are gone from the roster.

Higgins, the longest-tenured of the three wide receivers, had been with the team since 2016.

Nicknamed “Hollywood”, Higgins is the latest to say goodbye as he is headed to Carolina for 2022.

His heartfelt goodbye to the city and fans, who embraced him from the moment he was drafted by the Browns with the No. 172 overall pick in 2016, was delivered via video.

Higgins Video

The message to Cleveland is at the end of a nine-minute video Higgins shared on his YouTube channel that shows highlights of his official welcome visit to Carolina Panthers headquarters.

A goodbye message to Cleveland from former #Browns wide receiver and fan favorite Rashard ‘Hollywood’ Higgins (who recently signed with the #Panthers): @CALLME_WOOD pic.twitter.com/KOliSVRD7T — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) April 2, 2022

Higgins said in part:

“Sorry our journey had to end. It’s been a long good ride… I wish you guys the best. I love Cleveland forever. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

“Hollywood” Has Left The Building

Higgins was a fan favorite.

When the Browns offered him a one-year deal to come back in 2021, there was jubilation.

Many felt Higgins got a raw deal in the 2020 divisional playoff game with the fumble-touchback call.

Rashard Higgins : 5 catches for 88 yards & a lost fumble in the endzone for a touchback on 7 targets pic.twitter.com/1jun1W7tiY — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 17, 2021

He was MIA for most of 2021.

He had 24 catches for 275 yards and 1 touchdown through 15 games.

Browns Will See Higgins Again

The Browns are scheduled to play the Panthers in Carolina in 2022 so he will be reunited with his former teammates.

It will be a very different Browns team than the one Higgins was a member of for six years.

While it will be odd to see Higgins in any uniform but the orange and brown, it is a good move for both the team and for Higgins.

Best of luck Rashard Higgins except when facing the Browns!

Thanks for the memories.