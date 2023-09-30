Ravens At Browns Week 4 Predictions

It’s Ravens week as the Cleveland Browns prepare to defend their home turf on Sunday afternoon.

And all eyes, ears, and minds are on Deshaun Watson’s “banged up” shoulder and the injury report.

Watson says he’s sore, but that he is ready to get behind center and continue to improve as he did last week.

Kevin Stefanski has the added security of a defense that will keep the game close regardless.

one more round before the break pic.twitter.com/HKIdgFFpco — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 29, 2023

And even if he’s not Justin Tucker, Dustin Hopkins provides more security at kicker than in recent years.

Here’s how some of our staff see things unfolding Sunday:

Ben Donahue: Cleveland’s top-ranked defense will keep Lamar Jackson and friends humble. Deshaun Watson should have another solid game and the Dawg Pound will bark to their heart’s content. Browns 28, Ravens 14.

Rocco Nuosci: With how Cleveland’s defense is playing, they should take care of business against a beat-up Ravens team. Browns 17, Ravens 13

Orlando Silva: The Browns will continue their good momentum this Sunday with a win against the short-handed Ravens. The defense will handle Lamar Jackson and company to go 3-1. Browns 28, Ravens 24

Pat Opperman: It’s a whole new world for Cleveland Browns fans if the Stefanski-Watson offense continues to improve. But I’m really looking forward to the defense stifling Lamar Jackson. Browns 24, Ravens 9

Betting lines draw closer every day that Watson rests his arm, and Baltimore is a popular choice to take the game.

It’s almost as if pundits and analysts haven’t seen Jim Schwartz’s defense yet.

But bettors go as much by narrative and trends as they do rosters and field conditions.