Ravens LB Speaks On ‘Motivation’ To Face The Browns

(Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire)

 

It’s not a secret that the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens don’t like each other.

Rivalries in the AFC North are tougher and more physical than in any other division, and bragging rights matter the most here.

Unfortunately, the Browns have been the worst team in the division more often than not, and shaking off that narrative will take years.

With that in mind, Ravens LB Patrick Queen claimed that he has some extra motivation to play against the Browns because of all the talk that’s been going on about their elite defense, so he’s looking forward to letting their game speak for themselves (via WJZ Sports).

Needless to say, the Ravens also have a solid defense, and they did beat the Browns in their first matchup of the season.

Then again, it’s also worth noting that the game went down with rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson making his first career appearance, and he was clearly unprepared for that matchup.

This rematch will be one of the most exciting games on the slate, and it could have some serious implications for the Browns’ postseason hopes.

They could either make a statement and prove that they can also take down winning teams, or it could only fuel the narrative about the Browns always being bottom-feeders in the division, and Kevin Stefanski simply cannot allow that to happen, not with this kind of roster he has.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

