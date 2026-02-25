Recent Report Is Not Good News For Browns’ Rumored QB Target

The Cleveland Browns are taking a deep look at Malik Willis of the Green Bay Packers and might consider him the perfect quarterback pickup for the offseason. However, they are not alone, and competition for Willis could be fierce. Writing on social media, Jordan Schultz said that Willis is “in demand” and could be fetching a very high price point.

That may make him completely out of the running for the cash-strapped Browns.

“#Packers free agent QB Malik Willis is in demand, as expected, and interested teams I’ve spoken to at the Combine in Indianapolis believe him getting at least $30M per year is a foregone conclusion,” Schultz wrote on X.

The Browns might view Willis as a great fit, but $30 million could be out of their price range. Even if general manager Andrew Berry were able to put a deal together, it would require so much money that it would leave basically any other free agency option off the table.

If the Browns want any sort of financial flexibility, they may have to give up on the idea of acquiring Willis.

It’s clear to see why Willis is attractive to the Browns. Todd Monken just worked with Lamar Jackson, and some people see Willis and Jackson’s games as very similar. He is seen as someone who could fit in instantly with what Monken might be trying to build in Cleveland.

At the same time, he hasn’t been a starter for long and has actually started in fewer games than Shedeur Sanders after just one season.

Even if the Browns miss out on Willis, they may still focus on acquiring a quarterback via free agency. The draft is another option.

This news about Willis’ asking price means he will likely be headed to a new home in the league soon and will be paid quite well.

Unfortunately, he may be just too much for Cleveland’s budget.

