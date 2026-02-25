Mel Kiper Jr. Predicts Browns To Land Game-Changer In Draft

If the Cleveland Browns are serious about turning their offense around, using their No. 6 draft pick on an offensive game-changer would be a great start. As the draft gets closer, numerous analysts are predicting they will choose a wide receiver who has been gaining a lot of attention over the last few months.

Speaking on ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr. is projecting the Browns to take Carnell Tate from Ohio State.

According to Kiper, Tate is ready to play right now and has shown he has the sort of “velcro hands” that will make life much easier for Shedeur Sanders, or whoever is the Browns’ starting QB next year.

“This kid, Carnell Tate, he has the length, he has incredible velcro hands. He doesn’t drop any passes. He blocks. He’s unselfish. He’s a tremendous route-runner. He’s NFL-ready to come in as a rookie. To me, for this football team in Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders made a lot of really good throws, some were dropped, they didn’t catch the football. Also, weather, he’s dealt with that at Ohio State and Columbus. For me, if he’s there at six, he’s a great pick for the Cleveland Browns,” Kiper said.

Caleb Downs ➡️ Jets at No. 2 Carnell Tate ➡️ Browns at No. 6@MelKiperESPN discusses why he is sold on the Ohio State teammates 👀 pic.twitter.com/sm8OdisLXb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 24, 2026

The idea of a wide receiver not dropping passes sounds like a dream come true for many Browns fans. For that reason, there are numerous people on board with Kiper’s prediction and would love to see Cleveland focus on acquiring Tate.

To make matters even better, Tate has plenty of experience playing in the cold weather that comes to Cleveland in the winter.

There has been talk of the Browns potentially trading down in the draft, giving up their No. 6 pick. If they did that, it would make it much harder to get Tate. They might be able to still land a wide receiver, someone like Makai Lemon, but Tate has been garnering so much attention that he likely won’t last beyond the top-10 picks.

With his 121 catches, 1,872 career receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns during his three seasons at Ohio State, it’s clear to see why Tate would be so attractive to the Browns.

With more mock drafts predicting him as the first wide receiver off the board, they need to decide if they are willing to use their important sixth pick on him.

