Reggie Langhorne Reveals Big Concern About Amari Cooper

Through two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns offense has left much to be desired.

The problem starts with Deshaun Watson who is still clearly finding his footing after spending the offseason recovering from the shoulder surgery he underwent last year.

Watson sat out the preseason and is still trying to build himself back up, but fortunately the defense has played well enough to keep the team in games.

However, it would be unfair to pin all the offensive problems on Watson as his receiving corps hasn’t done him many favors as well.

Amari Cooper is the leader of the wide receiver room and so far has not looked great on the field.

Cooper’s lackluster play has caused some concerns for people like former Browns wideout Reggie Langhorne via The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs.

“I’ve never really heard much great conversation out of Cooper like you heard when he spoke about how he enjoyed playing with Flacco,” Langhorne said.

Langhorne explains that no matter who’s under center, it’s still a receiver’s job to go out there and catch the football.

Cooper is a talented wide receiver who is capable of having big games, but so far hasn’t gotten on the same page as Watson.

The duo needs to be able to hit on the explosive plays to give the offense a shot at keeping pace with other teams, but so far that hasn’t been the case.

It’s still early, though, so there’s time for Watson and Cooper to reach their potential as a tandem.

