Report: AFC West Team Has Inquired About Jim Schwartz

When the Cleveland Browns decided to hire Todd Monken as their new head coach instead of Jim Schwartz, rumors quickly started flying about Schwartz wanting out of the organization. After all, he was passed over for a job that many believed he was ready for and had the qualifications for.

These rumors came to fruition, as Schwartz officially announced his resignation from the team. Schwartz’s future has been the subject of debate since then, as the Browns still hold the rights to his contract.

Albert Breer talked about this in a recent segment on 92.3’s The Fan, noting that the Las Vegas Raiders are one team that have inqured about Schwartz’s services.

“So I know the Raiders have sniffed around on it. I’m starting to wonder if part of this might be Schwartz himself. I think he wants to coach this year, no doubt,” Breer said.

As Breer mentioned, Schwartz seemingly wants to stay in the game and coach in the near future. Coaching in some capacity in 2026 is better than being sidelined, as it shows teams around the league that he’s hungry and ready to take on whatever challenge is in his way.

The Raiders had the worst record in the NFL in 2025, and they’re going to need a lot of help and mentorship if they want to make any improvements, let alone make the playoffs. A coach like Schwartz could make a lot of sense to join their organization, as he has plenty of experience and could help turn the defense around.

The Browns have yet to hire a new defensive coordinator to replace Schwartz, and he left big shoes to fill, considering how well their defense played in 2025. Fans wish him well in his next destination, as he was generally well-liked during his time with the team, but they, of course, hoped that he and the Browns could have come up with a solution for him to stick around.

