One Familiar Face Will Remain On Browns’ Coaching Staff

The Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff is going to look a lot different in 2026 than it did in 2025. They, of course, moved on from Kevin Stefanski and hired Todd Monken, which is the most notable change.

Getting a new head coach always leads to some internal changes, but with the Browns also overhauling other positions on the staff, there’s that much more internal shifting going on. So many changes can be confusing and sometimes frustrating for players, as their sense of organizational stability gets flipped on its head.

While there are going to be a lot of changes for the Browns’ coaching staff over the coming weeks and months, at least something is going to stay the same. Mary Kay Cabot recently indicated that the Browns are retaining Duce Staley as their running backs coach, which should be positive for this unit.

“Confirming that the #Browns are hiring #Packers assistant special teams coordinator Byron Storer as their ST coordinator, as @MySportsUpdate reported. Also, Duce Staley is stay on as RB coach,” Cabot wrote.

Quinshon Judkins had a promising rookie season for the Browns in 2025, and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson also had his fair share of strong performances and moments. If Staley can help these two get to the next level and improve incrementally from their rookie year, the Browns’ offense could be much more dynamic moving forward.

He’ll have to work closely with Monken and the new OC, Travis Switzer, to come up with the best possible game plan, but things could be looking up for this offense. Switzer and Monken worked together in Baltimore, so there’s a natural connection between them that should help their chemistry. Staley doesn’t necessarily have that level of connection with these two coaches yet, but the hope is that they can build it over the months leading up to the 2026 season.

The Browns’ offense was among the least efficient in the league in 2025, so any changes or directional shifts should be positive for them. Having a steady coach in the locker room like Staley, paired with Monken and Switzer, could make all the difference, so it’ll be interesting to see how this offense ultimately plays out.

