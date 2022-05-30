Report: Baker Mayfield Will Not Be Cut

For Cleveland Browns fans looking for a resolution to the Baker Mayfield saga, there appears to be no end in sight.

The Browns have been steadfast about finding a trade partner which so far has not been a successful strategy.

While there has been recent reporting that they may edit their original position of not absorbing a portion of his $18.8 million guaranteed 2022 salary, the team Browns still seem content and have no plans to cut Mayfield.

Mary Kay Cabot reports that the team is willing to let the situation continue all the way through to the opening of training camp expected in late July.

Browns won't cut Baker Mayfield, so #Panthers and others shouldn't hold their breath; No. 2 WR not a priority: #Browns Insider https://t.co/2qW4Ctkgk5 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 29, 2022

Though it seems highly unlikely that Mayfield will ever take another snap for the Browns, he will remain on the roster indefinitely.

Tough Choices

That decision by the Browns could prompt difficult choices for both the team and Mayfield in the coming months.

The first decision will be for Mayfield regarding his attendance at Browns’ mandatory minicamp starting on June 14.

Baker Mayfield will skip #Browns voluntary OTAs as expected, but no decision yet on the mandatory minicamp June 14-16, source says, and no news on the trade front https://t.co/X1Q4RvDgYd — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 23, 2022

Failure to report for the three day minicamp will cost him $95,000.

Should he report, it will certainly be an awkward situation for all parties.

Then, there is training camp with all of the fan interaction and media opportunities.

How would the Browns and Mayfield handle these situations?

Roster Cuts

If the Browns are willing to ride with Mayfield on the roster through late July, how long would they be willing to leave him on the roster?

Roster cuts begin in mid-August with the most dramatic on August 30 which results in the final 53-man roster.

NFL announces key roster dates:

Aug. 16 – Cuts from 90 to 85

Aug. 23 – Cuts from 85 to 80

Aug. 30 – Cuts from 80 to 53 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 26, 2022

What About Carolina And Seattle?

Teams who reportedly would be most suitable for Mayfield are the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

Cabot reports that Carolina does not have a unanimous decision on Mayfield; internally, they are divided.

That means, for the foreseeable future, the ball is in Sam Darnold or Matt Corral’s hands.

Will Browns QB Baker Mayfield eventually join the Carolina Panthers? The money has been—and remains—a hurdle. As @jonmalexander reports, the Browns were willing to deal Mayfield while covering roughly half of his 2022 salary. Carolina is taking their time. @iHeartRadio pic.twitter.com/evCbEjdtpf — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) May 26, 2022

As for the Seahawks, they seem determined to prove that Russell Wilson can be replaced with Drew Lock, Geno Smith, or Jacob Eason.

Will Browns Get Burned?

The longer this goes on, the worse it is for everyone.

Mayfield cannot move on, and the Browns will be asked at every possible media event about the plan for him.

Outside factors could work in their favor, and a team may find itself in need of a quarterback of Mayfield’s caliber at some point this summer.

Nobody knows how or when this situation will be resolved.

Stay tuned.