Report: Baker Mayfield Will Not Be Cut

Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns jokes with teammates during the first day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

For Cleveland Browns fans looking for a resolution to the Baker Mayfield saga, there appears to be no end in sight.

The Browns have been steadfast about finding a trade partner which so far has not been a successful strategy.

While there has been recent reporting that they may edit their original position of not absorbing a portion of his $18.8 million guaranteed 2022 salary, the team Browns still seem content and have no plans to cut Mayfield.

Mary Kay Cabot reports that the team is willing to let the situation continue all the way through to the opening of training camp expected in late July.

Though it seems highly unlikely that Mayfield will ever take another snap for the Browns, he will remain on the roster indefinitely.

 

Tough Choices

That decision by the Browns could prompt difficult choices for both the team and Mayfield in the coming months.

The first decision will be for Mayfield regarding his attendance at Browns’ mandatory minicamp starting on June 14.

Failure to report for the three day minicamp will cost him $95,000.

Should he report, it will certainly be an awkward situation for all parties.

Then, there is training camp with all of the fan interaction and media opportunities.

How would the Browns and Mayfield handle these situations?

 

Roster Cuts

If the Browns are willing to ride with Mayfield on the roster through late July, how long would they be willing to leave him on the roster?

Roster cuts begin in mid-August with the most dramatic on August 30 which results in the final 53-man roster.

 

What About Carolina And Seattle?

Teams who reportedly would be most suitable for Mayfield are the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

Cabot reports that Carolina does not have a unanimous decision on Mayfield; internally, they are divided.

That means, for the foreseeable future, the ball is in Sam Darnold or Matt Corral’s hands.

As for the Seahawks, they seem determined to prove that Russell Wilson can be replaced with Drew Lock, Geno Smith, or Jacob Eason.

 

Will Browns Get Burned?

The longer this goes on, the worse it is for everyone.

Mayfield cannot move on, and the Browns will be asked at every possible media event about the plan for him.

Outside factors could work in their favor, and a team may find itself in need of a quarterback of Mayfield’s caliber at some point this summer.

Nobody knows how or when this situation will be resolved.

Stay tuned.

