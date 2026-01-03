Report: Browns Are ‘Leaning Towards’ Major Decision With Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns are heading into their season finale with the future of the franchise hanging over everything. Wins and losses won’t matter on Sunday. Direction does. And according to a new report, the Browns may already be closing in on an answer regarding their head coach.

That answer appears to be a change.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Browns have already begun laying the groundwork for a potential coaching transition and are trending in a specific direction when it comes to Kevin Stefanski.

“The Cleveland Browns have done some background work to gather information on potential head coaching options, and are leaning toward moving on from two time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski. With the success of EVP and general manager Andrew Berry’s most recent draft, he’s likely to stay, but those discussions are ongoing heading into Cleveland’s final game at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Browns are 4 12 after finishing 3 14 in 2024,” Russini wrote.

Stefanski’s résumé is not in question. He has won Coach of the Year twice. He has guided the Browns to the playoffs. He has dealt with quarterback instability that would derail most coaches. Around the league, he remains respected and would likely land another opportunity quickly.

But for the Browns, the past two seasons have been defined by inconsistency, discipline issues, and an offense that failed to evolve. Penalties at critical moments. Special teams breakdowns. Repeated mental mistakes. Those problems have persisted regardless of opponent or quarterback.

Russini’s report also highlights an important distinction.

According to the report, Berry is likely to stay following the success of his most recent draft class.

The Browns will close the season Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and according to Russini, discussions are ongoing heading into that game.

Whether the Browns officially move on from Stefanski or not, the report makes one thing clear. Open discussions are taking place about Stefanski’s future. And once that process reaches this stage, outcomes tend to follow quickly.

