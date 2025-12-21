Report: Browns Coaching Rumor Has ‘No Chance’

The Cleveland Browns might look for another head coach at the end of the season. They’ve won just three games this season, and, judging by their schedule, it’s hard to believe that they will win any more games in the remainder of the campaign.

Earlier in the week, rumors about the Browns’ potential interest in Bill Belichick flooded social media.

With that in mind, Browns insider Terry Pluto made sure to dismiss that report.

“The Browns being interested in 73-year-old Bill Belichick as a head coach. My sources tell me that has “no chance” of happening. Belichick had a 4-8 record in his first year at North Carolina. In his final two seasons at New England, his record was 8-9 and 4-13,” Pluto wrote.

Truth be told, there’s simply no way to justify the Browns bringing Belichick back.

Belichick loves to be in control, and that’s not going to happen in Cleveland.

Also, given all the negative attention his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has drawn, that’s the last thing this organization needs.

The Browns have more than enough reasons to consider getting a new head coach. That makes perfect sense, and it’s what’s supposed to happen after winning six games in two years.

But given the way Belichick has burned bridges, his mediocre record without Tom Brady, and everything that comes with him, that’s just not a good idea.

There’s a reason why all teams in the league with head coaching vacancies either didn’t reach out to him or didn’t hire him this past offseason.

