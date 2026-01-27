Insider Says Forgotten Browns Coaching Finalist Is Still In The Mix

Just when it appeared the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching search was narrowing to a single frontrunner, a familiar name has quietly re-entered the conversation.

According to longtime Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken remains firmly in contention for Cleveland’s head coaching job, even as attention has shifted toward younger candidates.

“As of earlier today, #Ravens OC Todd Monken was still in the mix for the #Browns HC. He’s flown under the radar, but isn’t out of it yet,” Cabot said.

The Browns recently announced they had completed a second in-person interview with Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, widely viewed as one of the top young offensive minds available. At the same time, Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski removed himself from consideration after signing a new contract with Jacksonville, effectively shrinking the candidate pool.

With Udinski out, many around the league have assumed Scheelhaase has become the clear favorite. But the Browns are keeping their options open, and Monken remains a serious contender.

Monken, 57, brings a drastically different profile than Scheelhaase.

Unlike the 35-year-old Rams assistant, Monken has decades of experience at both the college and NFL levels. He has served as an offensive coordinator in multiple stops, including with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Georgia Bulldogs, and now the Ravens, where he helped oversee one of the league’s most explosive and efficient offenses.

Still, he has been overshadowed in recent days by the momentum surrounding Scheelhaase and the league-wide buzz surrounding the younger coaches.

But for Monken, the door in Cleveland remains very much open.

