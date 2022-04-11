Report: Browns Had Interest In Calais Campbell

Though we all now know how the story ended, what we did not know leading up to it is that the Cleveland Browns were interested in signing defensive end, Calais Campbell.

A source also tells me that Calais Campbell had interest from other teams: the #Colts, the #Browns and the #Chiefs. However, the #Ravens were the most aggressive in getting it done now and in bringing Campbell home. @AdamSchefter was first to report the agreement. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 9, 2022

The Ravens ultimately won out, and Campbell is returning to the Baltimore Ravens for his 15th NFL season.

Compensation update: Ravens are giving Calais Campbell a 2-year, $12.5 million deal that can get to $16.5 million, per source. https://t.co/rAQ5Bvy8HD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

He has been with the Ravens since 2020.

Campbell is 35 years old making his longevity in a very demanding position remarkable.

This underscores how much the Browns need a defensive end, and this is a glaring hole in the current 2022 roster.

There are daily #Browns Twitter requests to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, but that has not happened yet either.

Doors Keep Closing Except One

Campbell may have fit the bill and been effective with the Browns, but the fact that Clowney is still a free agent and the Browns have not re-signed him is starting to defy logic.

We know Myles Garrett wanted Clowney to come back; he said so at the end of the 2021 season.

Clowney had a career resurgence with the Browns and seemed content to test the free-agent waters which presumably he has done.

There was reportedly even an offer on the table though no one has a status update as to what happened with it.

The #Browns are "pushing" to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Cleveland had an offer on the table at one point, somewhere in the area of $12M per season for two years (reportedly). Currently unknown whether the Browns have changed their offer. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) April 3, 2022

Conclusion

Sooner or later, this mystery needs to be solved.

The Browns cannot go into the summer months without another defensive end.

While it is true that the team traded for Chase Winovich (from New England), his most recent experience with the Patriots has been predominantly on special teams.

Don’t let Clowney’s possible resigning distract you from how good Chase Winovich is at rushing the passer -37 pressures in 2020 (10th in NFL) despite only starting 9 games#Browns pic.twitter.com/Cf31WvswTT — Mac (@tha_buffalo) April 6, 2022

In 2021, he took only 14% of the defensive snaps which was down from 58% in 2020.

Flashback to the 2019 draft when #Steelers fans were in love w/ Chase Winovich & furious when the Pats took him.

Dude now plays for the Browns after playing only 35% of the snaps in NE (14% in 2021).

Trust the team to make the right choices. They're right more often than you are. — Ben Anderson (@BenAnderson58) April 6, 2022

All of this means is that the Clowney watch continues and could intensify if the days ahead.

FWIW, Jadeveon Clowney signed his 1-year deal with the #Browns last year on this week – April 14th… pic.twitter.com/OBuuhQvCxt — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) April 10, 2022

It has been almost one year to the day since he signed with the Browns so maybe something will happen this week.