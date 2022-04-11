Browns Nation

Report: Browns Had Interest In Calais Campbell

Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

Though we all now know how the story ended, what we did not know leading up to it is that the Cleveland Browns were interested in signing defensive end, Calais Campbell.

The Ravens ultimately won out, and Campbell is returning to the Baltimore Ravens for his 15th NFL season.

He has been with the Ravens since 2020.

Campbell is 35 years old making his longevity in a very demanding position remarkable.

This underscores how much the Browns need a defensive end, and this is a glaring hole in the current 2022 roster.

There are daily #Browns Twitter requests to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, but that has not happened yet either.

 

Doors Keep Closing Except One

Campbell may have fit the bill and been effective with the Browns, but the fact that Clowney is still a free agent and the Browns have not re-signed him is starting to defy logic.

We know Myles Garrett wanted Clowney to come back; he said so at the end of the 2021 season.

Clowney had a career resurgence with the Browns and seemed content to test the free-agent waters which presumably he has done.

There was reportedly even an offer on the table though no one has a status update as to what happened with it.

 

 

Conclusion

Sooner or later, this mystery needs to be solved.

The Browns cannot go into the summer months without another defensive end.

While it is true that the team traded for Chase Winovich (from New England), his most recent experience with the Patriots has been predominantly on special teams.

In 2021, he took only 14% of the defensive snaps which was down from 58% in 2020.

All of this means is that the Clowney watch continues and could intensify if the days ahead.

It has been almost one year to the day since he signed with the Browns so maybe something will happen this week.

 

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

