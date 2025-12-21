Report: Browns Paying ‘Special Attention’ To One QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 NFL season with a major need for a quarterback. Fourteen games later, that’s still the case.

While some argue that Shedeur Sanders might be the right guy for the job, the tape and the numbers say otherwise. Granted, it’s still early in his career, but going after someone else may not be the craziest idea.

With that in mind, team insider Terry Pluto revealed that the Browns are keeping tabs on Dante Moore.

The Oregon product hasn’t declared for the NFL Draft yet, but he’s eligible:

“Like all the NFL teams looking for a QB, the Browns have paid special attention to Oregon’s Dante Moore. He was born in East Cleveland and lived in Elyria for a while. He then moved to Detroit, where he was a star at Martin Luther King High. He started his college career at UCLA. After a season, he transferred to Oregon for 2024 – where he backed up Dillon Gabriel. He is a projected first-round pick. He has only 18 college starts so far in his three-year career,” Pluto wrote.

Of course, that’s not to say that Moore is a safe bet. While he may have the highest upside in his class because of his physical traits, he’s still far from a guarantee.

For starters, he didn’t even get to start over Dillon Gabriel, and while that made sense to a degree because of his age, he just doesn’t have that much experience. In fact, he could benefit from another year in college.

The Browns could continue to keep a close eye on him if he returns to Oregon. Perhaps rolling it back with Sanders for another season wouldn’t be the craziest thought.

Sanders may not be a long-term solution, but the 2026 NFL Draft class is far from impressive. And with a major need for a true WR1 and a new left tackle, the Browns might be better off using their two first-round selections to address other positions.

Still, Sanders will have three more games to make his case.

