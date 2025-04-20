Browns Met With Promising WR Prospect

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry received praise after his trade to acquire wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in 2024.

Jeudy earned his first Pro Bowl nod in his fifth NFL season, logging 90 receptions for more than 1,200 receiving yards last year.

The wide receiver has cemented himself as the team’s top option moving forward, but Cleveland may choose to add playmaking wide receivers from this year’s rookie class to complement Jeudy.

While Colorado’s Travis Hunter is certainly on the Browns’ radar, another former Buffaloes wide receiver could also be a target for the team.

Analyst Aaron Wilson revealed that Cleveland is one of eight franchises to have contacted former Colorado wide receiver Will Sheppard before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off this week.

Sheppard spent four seasons at Vanderbilt before joining the Buffaloes in 2024.

The 6-foot-3 receiver secured exactly 200 passes during his collegiate career, logging 2,688 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns during his five-year college stint.

After not attending the NFL Combine in February, Sheppard showed off his impressive physical attributes and skill set during Colorado’s Pro Day earlier this month.

Analysts have projected that Sheppard will not be drafted this year, instead listing him as a priority free agent.

The Browns could be looking to replace at least one starter from last year’s roster after not re-signing Elijah Moore.

Moore started 13 games for the Browns last season, notching 61 receptions for 538 yards and a score.

Cleveland has depth at the wide receiver position, but the Browns do not have a solid second option behind Jeudy.

Third-year player Cedric Tillman showed promise in his limited playing time last year, finishing with 29 receptions for 339 yards and three scores in 11 contests.

