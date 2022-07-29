Browns Nation

Report: Browns Tried Trading For Russell Wilson Before Watson

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos practices with his team during training camp at UCHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Englewood, Colorado.
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

The Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct saga continues to hang over the Cleveland Browns like a stubborn rain cloud, and it has become a wedge that has divided the team’s fan base into two.

Some steadfastly believe the dozens of allegations are nothing more than a witch hunt that is driven by financial gain, while many others are disgusted the Browns traded for him and gave him a huge contract extension, citing the image it supposedly has sent to the community.

However, it appears Watson wasn’t Cleveland’s first choice.

There was more than one high-level quarterback on the market this offseason, and the Browns reportedly made a run at another one, former Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson.

Wilson, of course, is a nine-time Pro Bowler who led the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances and one world championship.

Like Watson, he is also a threat to move the chains and even score touchdowns with his legs.

Wilson, at least from a public relations and optics standpoint, would’ve been a much better QB to land than Watson.

However, the drawback would’ve been the fact that Wilson is 33 years of age, compared to Watson, who will turn 27 early this season.

Given Wilson’s ability to run the football, he may have fit in well under head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offensive scheme in Cleveland, and his playoff and championship experience would’ve brought the team a dynamic it has lacked for a very long time.

However, it is all water under the bridge at this point, as Wilson is now a member of the Denver Broncos and will, in the minds of many, turn them into a Super Bowl contender.

 

The Browns’ Attempt To Nab Wilson This Spring Is Only The Beginning Of It

Over the last few years, Browns fans have tried hard to love Baker Mayfield, but they ultimately experienced more frustration than joy with him under center.

Mayfield did a good job in 2020 of leading the team to its first playoff victory since the 1994 season, but his crunch-time mistakes, combined with his mercurial nature, were too much to handle.

According to Dov Kleiman, the Browns actually could’ve acquired Wilson back in 2018 in return for the draft pick they used on Mayfield, but they said no thanks.

Instead of having the talented but inconsistent Mayfield at the controls, Cleveland could’ve had the steady, dependable and experienced Wilson, along with the young and talented group executive Andrew Berry has put together during that time.

In that scenario, there would’ve been no need to trade for Watson, which would’ve meant no outcry from fans or women’s rights advocates throughout Northeast Ohio.

Although Wilson is getting up there in age, he hasn’t seen much slippage in his production.

His 3,113 passing yards in 2021 was a career-low, but it was also the first time in his career he missed any games.

He still managed to post an outstanding passer rating of 103.1, despite playing on a sub-.500 team for the first time in his NFL career.

