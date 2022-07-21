Report: Browns Working Out 2 Notable Quarterbacks

One thing we have to say about Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry is he leaves no stone unturned.

The man earned his reputation by exploring all options for every scenario.

And a case in point today: quarterbacks Josh Rosen and A.J. McCarron are working out for the Browns.

The Cleveland Browns are working out quarterbacks this week, including veterans A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen, per sources. Cleveland looking to go to training camp with four quarterbacks, with Jacoby Brissett to be the QB1 depending what happens with Deshaun Watson's status. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 21, 2022

Some reports say the pair are the most notable “among others” the Browns will bring in.

But it is hard to imagine many passers less notable than the 2018 NFL Draft’s biggest bust.

And the social media taunts over Cleveland’s previous attempt to land McCarron are in full swing.

A.J. McCarron’s #Browns workout is a reminder of an all-time QB conspiracy theory https://t.co/z9BH2ZVi5l — Scott Patsko (@ScottPatsko) July 21, 2022

Cleveland famously tried to trade a second- and third-round pick to the Bengals for McCarron.

But they failed to file the paperwork in time, and the NFL denied their appeal for approval.

McCarron has some NFL moments on his resume but comes off a torn ACL suffered in the 2021 preseason.

And it appears Joshua Dobbs is still in the mix to back up Jacoby Brissett if Deshaun Watson misses time.

What A.J. McCarron Brings

Watson’s disciplinary hearing decision looms large over the Browns’ aspirations for 2022.

Cleveland will not write off the season, expecting Jacoby Brissett to keep them in contention.

But with Dobbs’ dearth of NFL game experience, it makes sense to look for a more-veteran backup.

Like Brissett, McCarron does not have an impressive record of winning ball games.

Notice here the Genard Avery effort. Walls off #3 beautifully. Drops under his route, then sprints across field to impact AJ McCarron’s scramble on third down. Excellent stuff. #Browns pic.twitter.com/wotwGm2XbM — OBR Film Breakdown (@TheOBRFilmBDN) August 18, 2018

But he does put up some numbers that keep him in the perennial backup quarterback pool.

His 1.7% interception rate and 6:3 TD: Int ratio indicate he takes care of the ball.

But he also takes an inordinate number of sacks, bringing his decision-making into question.

Still, there are reasons teams considered McCarron starting material a few years ago and he remains in the NFL.

What Josh Rosen Says About the Browns

Josh Rosen fits one of GM Andrew Berry’s favorite profiles: an early-round draft choice who failed elsewhere.

But Cleveland would be the fourth team to try and get that NFL potential out of him.

Miami lined him up for 3 starts in 2019 and he threw for under 200 yards per game with 1 TD and 5 picks.

After sitting out 2020, Rosen made 4 appearances for Atlanta with 2 interceptions and 2 completions in 11 attempts.

Josh Rosen with the pass ✅

Undrafted rookie Preston Williams with the one-handed grab ✅ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/RGVTGIS2y2 — ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2019

It is easy to see why some will translate Berry’s “due diligence” as panic.

More interesting than Rosen’s appearance is the players who are not trying out for the Browns.

Cam Newton will not travel to Berea despite yesterday’s misplaced rumors to that effect.

And Jimmy Garoppolo is not negotiating with Berry, validating the Browns’ faith in Brissett as the caretaker QB.