Report: Deshaun Watson’s Appeal Will Reference Ben Roethlisberger’s 2010 Suspension

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

After independent arbitrator Sue Robinson gave Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson a six-game suspension on Monday for his alleged acts of sexual misconduct, the NFL issued an appeal on Wednesday.

The Browns are now awaiting what will happen as a result.

Per multiple sources, the league wants to greatly increase Watson’s suspension, ideally to a full season, or to make it an indefinite ban, as well as issue him a hefty fine.

But don’t expect Watson’s camp to sit idly and simply accept a harsher sentence from the NFL.

It looks like Watson’s side has some sort of strategy to use to defend itself against a potential counter from the league office.

 

Roethlisberger Also Faced Discipline For A Sex-Related Incident

Although the two situations aren’t identical, there are similarities between the scenario Watson finds himself in now and the one Roethlisberger faced about a decade ago.

Roethlisberger became a beloved figure in Western PA when he revitalized a dormant Pittsburgh Steelers franchise and led them to two Super Bowl championships in 2005 and 2008.

In the summer of 2009, the former Steelers QB was hit with a civil lawsuit by Andrea McNulty, who accused him of sexual assault that allegedly took place a year earlier.

But she was not able to produce enough evidence for criminal charges to be filed, and the case seemed even more dubious when a former co-worker of hers gave a sworn statement that she had bragged about having consensual sex with Roethlisberger.

Both sides eventually agreed to a settlement in the case.

Then the following March, the signal-caller was investigated for another alleged incident of sexual assault, this time in the bathroom of a bar in Georgia.

Once again, not enough evidence was produced to constitute probable cause, but Roethlisberger didn’t get out of this one unscathed.

Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the NFL, ended up suspending him for the first six games of the 2010 season while also requiring him to undergo league-mandated “professional behavior evaluation,” plus any type of treatment that was recommended as a result.

The QB’s sentence was ultimately reduced to just four games.

In recent years, various suspensions handed down by the league for off-the-field incidents have been inconsistent.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for all of the upcoming season for gambling on NFL games, including those involving his team, an act that was much less egregious than what Watson has been accused of.

On the other hand, players such as Ray Rice and Adrian Peterson have gotten sentences similar to that of Watson for domestic violence incidents.

  1. Tim Zifzal says

    As a Proud Cleveland Browns season ticket holder since 1978 that goes to every game every season. I am glad Deshaun Watson legal team will take this approach with the Roethlisberger rape charges. There was obvious fetish things that Deshaun did and should never have. But nothing compared to Roethlisberger that the nfl has loved as much as the fans in western pa. Most of the fans in that are have never witnessed losing because of Roethlisberger. The nfl and national media love the team and promote them . Any team or city would be happy winning every season. I remember when Pittsburgh could not get fans in the stadium .

