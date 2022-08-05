Report: Deshaun Watson’s Appeal Will Reference Ben Roethlisberger’s 2010 Suspension

After independent arbitrator Sue Robinson gave Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson a six-game suspension on Monday for his alleged acts of sexual misconduct, the NFL issued an appeal on Wednesday.

The Browns are now awaiting what will happen as a result.

Per multiple sources, the league wants to greatly increase Watson’s suspension, ideally to a full season, or to make it an indefinite ban, as well as issue him a hefty fine.

NFL appeal filing does state that the league is seeking a one-year suspension of Deshaun Watson, per league source, which is what league sought unsuccessfully before NFL disciplinary officer Judge Sue L. Robinson, who issued a six-game suspension https://t.co/fxt8xx4E8n — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 3, 2022

But don’t expect Watson’s camp to sit idly and simply accept a harsher sentence from the NFL.

It looks like Watson’s side has some sort of strategy to use to defend itself against a potential counter from the league office.

With the NFL filing its appeal of the Deshaun Watson suspension, & per a source still seeking an indefinite suspension of a minimum of a year and a potential fine–as @JeffDarlington first reported-another source tells me, "expect lots of talk about 'Big Ben' vs. Deshaun Watson." — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 3, 2022

[Cont.] The source added with "Big Ben (initially getting a) 6 game suspension reduced to 4, vs Deshaun Watson getting 6 (and the) push to a full season." Another source said, "where is the fairness and consistency especially if Sue Robinson landed at 6" with her lengthy review. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 3, 2022

I'm told at this time the NFLPA and Deshaun Watson's counselors are in receipt of the NFL's appeal brief and are imminently working on a response, per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 3, 2022

Roethlisberger Also Faced Discipline For A Sex-Related Incident

Although the two situations aren’t identical, there are similarities between the scenario Watson finds himself in now and the one Roethlisberger faced about a decade ago.

Roethlisberger became a beloved figure in Western PA when he revitalized a dormant Pittsburgh Steelers franchise and led them to two Super Bowl championships in 2005 and 2008.

In the summer of 2009, the former Steelers QB was hit with a civil lawsuit by Andrea McNulty, who accused him of sexual assault that allegedly took place a year earlier.

But she was not able to produce enough evidence for criminal charges to be filed, and the case seemed even more dubious when a former co-worker of hers gave a sworn statement that she had bragged about having consensual sex with Roethlisberger.

Both sides eventually agreed to a settlement in the case.

Then the following March, the signal-caller was investigated for another alleged incident of sexual assault, this time in the bathroom of a bar in Georgia.

Once again, not enough evidence was produced to constitute probable cause, but Roethlisberger didn’t get out of this one unscathed.

Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the NFL, ended up suspending him for the first six games of the 2010 season while also requiring him to undergo league-mandated “professional behavior evaluation,” plus any type of treatment that was recommended as a result.

The QB’s sentence was ultimately reduced to just four games.

In recent years, various suspensions handed down by the league for off-the-field incidents have been inconsistent.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for all of the upcoming season for gambling on NFL games, including those involving his team, an act that was much less egregious than what Watson has been accused of.

On the other hand, players such as Ray Rice and Adrian Peterson have gotten sentences similar to that of Watson for domestic violence incidents.