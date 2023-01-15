Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Report: Deshaun Watson’s Truck Was Stolen, Crashed

Report: Deshaun Watson’s Truck Was Stolen, Crashed

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s offseason is off to an eventful start.

His vehicle was one of five vehicles that were reportedly stolen from Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted around 1:00 AM on Saturday morning.

Watson’s Dodge Ram TRX, valued at over $100,000, was later found abandoned in a ditch at I-480 and Clague Road.

Including Watson’s vehicle, three of the five stolen vehicles have now been recovered.

 

Luxury Car Thefts On The Rise In Cleveland

Police have indicated this is a recurring pattern in the Cleveland area.

Thieves break into the dealership, steal keys, and drive off with the vehicles.

On January 6, police talked about this disturbing trend noting that more than three dealerships had been broken into.

Ganley Mercedes-Benz of Akron was broken into prior to this one.

In that case, employees reporting to work in the morning called 911 to report broken glass and keys scattered everywhere.

An employee called 911 and said:

“Things were broken. We see where they got in, keys that were rummaged through on the ground, so we haven’t assessed everything yet.”

While surveillance video is often available, not all of the thieves of recent burglaries have been apprehended.

This is a developing story.

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

footballs

3 Former Browns QBs On Playoff Teams

5 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/14/23)

11 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Nick Chubb Is A Finalist For FedEx Ground Player Of The Year

1 day ago

Miami Dolphins v Tennessee Titans

Report: Arizona Seeks Permission To Interview Brian Flores For HC Position

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/13/23)

1 day ago

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Patriots LB Coach Jerod Mayo Reportedly Staying In NE

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Cade York, Martin Emerson Jr. Named To All-Rookie Teams

2 days ago

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

What Is The Future Of Jedrick Wills With The Browns?

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Browns Player Charles White Dies At 64

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis finds an opening during the Browns 24-23 win over the Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Peyton Hillis Is Off Ventilator

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Browns Make First Ever NFLPA All-Pro Team

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/12/23)

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals The 2022 Highest Graded Browns Defensive Players

3 days ago

First Energy Stadium

Is A New Stadium In The Browns' Future?

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/11/23)

4 days ago

Browns Uniforms

2 Defensive Coordinators Who Should Be The Browns' Top Choices

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/10/23)

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Request Permission To Interview Two More DC Candidates

5 days ago

New York Giants v Miami Dolphins

Browns Seek Permission From Steelers To Interview Brian Flores For DC

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Titans Ask For Permission To Interview Browns Assistant GM

5 days ago

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Browns Request Permission To Interview Jerod Mayo For DC

5 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Who Are The Top Candidates To Be Next Browns DC?

5 days ago

Browns helmet

Report: Browns Have Fired DC Joe Woods

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/9/23)

5 days ago

3 Former Browns QBs On Playoff Teams

No more pages to load