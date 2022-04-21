Browns Nation

Should The Browns Inquire About Deebo Samuel?

By

Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

 

Amari Cooper and Jakeem Grant were among the first additions to the 2022 Cleveland Browns locker room.

But the two veterans are not nearly enough to complete the wide receiver group.

Simple math comes into play, with 3 of last year’s receivers no longer with the team.

Especially if you consider Grant merely a return specialist, Cleveland needs more bodies for Deshaun Watson.

That’s what makes the San Francisco 49ers’ situation so interesting for the Browns- and about 30 other teams.

Deebo Samuel, fresh off his breakout third NFL season, asked the team to trade him.

By all accounts, the Niners are ready to back up the Brinks truck for their talented player.

But Samuel cut off contract talks and purged his social media of all San Francisco-related posts.

Multiple reports state the matter revolves mostly around Samuel’s excessive usage as a running back.

He sounds serious about wanting a trade, so should the Browns inquire about Deebo Samuel?

 

How Samuel Fits Cleveland’s Needs 

Cleveland has been mentioned as the favorite to land Samuel’s services by at least one betting site.

They also failed to make the cut in several “top ten” landing spots for the disgruntled receiver.

But the Browns easily address Samuel’s main concern about taking too many hits as a rusher.

With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the roster, odds are Samuel will never line up in the backfield.

And he immediately steps in as the Browns’ #2 wide receiver, with a shot at displacing Cooper in the near future.

Donovan Peoples-Jones and Samuel can bounce back and forth between the slot and outside.

Strategically, Samuel is a no-brainer as a known commodity to further open up Kevin Stefanski’s attack.

As a side benefit, Andrew Berry can focus on other areas of need with the Browns’ 44th overall NFL Draft pick.

 

How Cleveland Fits Samuel’s Needs

Along with Samuel’s desire to spend all his playing snaps as a wide receiver, Cleveland offers other benefits.

Not the least of which is the Browns’ playoff-contending status.

Cleveland’s revamped passing attack should be explosive with a top-notch offensive line and running game in tow.

With just a few tweaks to the pass rush, the Browns’ defense will continue to improve.

And it looks like Berry is taking special teams into consideration, too this season.

Besides his usage issues, reports emerged about Samuel’s desire to play closer to his South Carolina home.

There are teams closer, but none with the playoff potential of Cleveland or Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

Cleveland offers as good a shot at fulfilling Samuel’s team and personal goals as well as any other eastern team.

 

Should Cleveland Inquire About Samuel? 

Deebo Samuel also has to make sense financially now and in the future.

Many analysts expect that a glut of good, young receivers will drive down salaries in future years.

That means Samuel should want every dollar he can get in this round of negotiations.

He could demand $25 million/year in this year’s market for as many years as he can get.

And that might make sense to Berry even if he believes he can spend half that for another quality receiver in 2-3 years.

But that is only half the equation because Samuel is a trade target, not a free agent.

San Francisco will assuredly want a first-round draft pick the Browns no longer possess and more.

In lieu of that, the cost of 2-3 usable players is probably too much, even for a player of Samuel’s talent.

