Report: Jim Schwartz Makes Decision About Future With Browns

After finally settling on a head coach, the Cleveland Browns now need a new defensive coordinator. Jim Schwartz is reportedly leaving the organization in the aftermath of being passed over in favor of Todd Monken.

Schwartz was extremely unhappy after not becoming the head coach, and he indicated that he no longer wanted to work for the team. However, he remained under contract, and the Browns wanted him to continue to run the defense as he had for the past three seasons under Kevin Stefanski.

That will not be the case, as NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Schwartz is “walking away,” despite the Browns’ attempts to keep him.

“Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is walking away, per The Insiders. The team tried to bring him back in the fold, but it wasn’t to be. One of the top coordinators is now out, as Cleveland will need to fill that important role for Todd Monken’s staff,” Rapoport wrote on X.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that Schwartz resigned from his position, which likely means he forfeited what was remaining on his contract. He is likely to sit out this season.

The decision creates a difficult circumstance on multiple levels for the Browns. First, Monken now has to find a new defensive coordinator at a very late stage of the NFL hiring cycle. Several potential candidates accepted jobs with other teams while the Browns were waiting for this situation to get resolved.

Also, it is unclear what effect this will have on the Browns’ defensive players, who not only wanted Schwartz to be promoted but also wanted him to stay on as their coordinator. It could create a difficult situation for Monken to navigate as he begins his tenure, but it is arguably less difficult than the dynamic if Schwartz had stayed on with a potential divided locker room and second-guessing of his hiring.

The Browns do have a potential internal candidate in linebackers coach Jason Tarver. He has been with the team since Stefanski was hired in 2020 and could provide a smooth transition for this season with the potential of a broader search next year if it proves to be necessary.

For the time being, at least the Browns can move forward and take the steps necessary to fill the role for 2026.

