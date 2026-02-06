Browns May Have A Clear Offensive Line Target This Offseason

Under new head coach Todd Monken, the Cleveland Browns will also have a new offensive line coach. They might have an entirely new offensive line as well.

With the unit facing departures either due to a potential retirement or free agency, plus other players returning from injury, the offensive line, which wasn’t a strength to begin with, may need to be completely rebuilt. That is why the Browns are expected to be active in that market.

CBS Sports analyst Jared Dubin has named one free agent the Browns should target this offseason: Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker.

“The Browns’ offensive line was once a strength, but it has deteriorated over the past several years. Walker might be the top tackle to hit the market this offseason. Cleveland needs to find a path to cap room, but this would be a good fit for someone to protect whoever plays quarterback here,” Dubin wrote.

Walker is an intriguing thought, as the seventh-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft has emerged as a regular starter for the perennially contending Packers. He has played in all 51 regular-season games and Green Bay’s four playoff games the past three seasons, starting all but three of them.

Ranking the top upcoming free agent OL 📊 pic.twitter.com/jnB0Mvhuan — PFF (@PFF) February 4, 2026

He played 99 percent of the Packers’ offensive snaps in 2024, and 94 percent this past season. That would be a massive upgrade for the Browns, who have lost starting tackle Dawand Jones to a season-ending injury in the past three years.

Because Walker was not a first-round pick, he is able to become a free agent after his fourth NFL season. He will turn 26 years old this month, which means there may be even more upside as he develops further.

The Browns need all the help they can get. The plan to improve started when Monken brought respected offensive line coach George Warhop with him after the two worked together while Monken was the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens for the past three seasons.

With Joel Bitonio contemplating retirement, and Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic and Jack Conklin about to become free agents, Warhop could be starting from scratch. Cleveland used 10 different offensive line combinations during the 2025 season, with Bitonio the only one who played in every game.

The Browns could also add a lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft, with prospects Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano often mentioned as options with the No. 6 overall pick.

NEXT:

Charles Woodson Reveals Why He Passed On Browns Ownership Stake