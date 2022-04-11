Browns Nation News And Notes (4/11/22)

It is Monday, April 11, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are 8 days away from the beginning of the offseason training program.

All eyes will be on Berea next Tuesday, but in the meantime, the Browns front office continues to prepare for the draft at the end of the month.

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Update On Treylon Burks Visit

Last week, there were indications that Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks was planning an in-person visit with the Browns on Friday.

It turns out that those plans never came to fruition as Burks flight got canceled.

He is now opting for a virtual meeting as there are no open days left for him to visit per Brad Stainbrook.

Source: WR Treylon Burks and #Browns did not meet on Friday like originally planned due to a flight getting canceled. Burks doesn’t have any open days left to visit, so the plan at this time is to meet virtually. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 10, 2022

2. Review of Building The Browns, Episode 1 2022

The first episode for 2022 of the Browns docu-series Building the Browns dropped on YouTube on Sunday morning.

This episode was shorter than the usual episodes; it was 22 minutes long.

The footage almost exclusively focused on Browns’ defensive backs and passing game coordinator Jeff Howard’s experience as defensive coordinator for the West team in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl on February 1.

There was flashback footage of the 2017 East-West Shrine Bowl with Kevin Stefanski who also acted as a coach for the West team.

The beginning of the episode mentioned the eventful offseason but did not delve into many details.

There were headlines of what the Browns have been up to with a message from Stefanski briefly touching on the team’s trade for Deshaun Watson.

That is expected to be prominent in the next episode.

3. NFL Draft Flashback

For those who are hungry for some football action, here is a flashback to the 1999 NFL Draft when the Browns reemerged.

Tim Couch is selected No. 1, and Chris Berman talks about his small town upbringing.

Happy Monday Browns Fans!