Reporter Notes Browns Could Still Cut Key Starter

By

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Despite a massive increase in the salary cap for the 2024 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns are still more than $7 million in the red.

As such, they’re looking for ways to free up cap space so that they can target key players in free agency.

While restructuring contracts and cutting low-grade players from the roster are two ways to make this happen, there are also talks of cutting some of their higher-paid players.

One of these key players is none other than Nick Chubb (via the 33rd Team on Twitter).

According to the 33rd, cutting Chubb would save the Browns nearly $12 million in cap space.

That would certainly go a long way in their attempts to sign top free agents this offseason.

However, if last year showed Browns fans anything, it’s that Chubb is a crucial member of the offense.

Sure, they managed to make the playoffs and still had the 12th-ranked rushing offense in the NFL, despite losing Chubb in Week 2 of the season.

However, when it mattered most late in games or in the playoffs, the lack of a top running back was all too noticeable.

Not having Chubb in the backfield put all the pressure on Cleveland’s quarterbacks, and it showed at crucial moments throughout the regular season and postseason.

As such, while cutting Chubb might save the Browns big bucks, it’s not a move that I expect them to make.

Chubb has proven himself to be too valuable of an offensive commodity to simply cut him from the team and gain nothing in return.

While we’re living in an era where running backs are constantly undervalued, you can’t argue with how important Chubb is to the Browns.

