Reporter Notes Potential Issue In Browns Pursuit Of Mike Evans

As the start of the 2024 offseason draws closer and closer, talks are heating up about who the Cleveland Browns will target in free agency.

One of the first things they’re expected to do is go after a top-tier wide receiver, such as Mike Evans, Tee Higgins, or Gabe Davis.

However, the Bengals placed a franchise tag on Higgins, so he’s no longer an option, which leaves Evans, Davis, and Calvin Ridley as outside options.

Unfortunately, Mary Kay Cabot, long-time Browns insider and writer for cleveland.com, points out that Evans might not be an option either (via Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter).

Will the Browns sign #Bucs Mike Evans? #Bills Gabe Davis? #Cardinals Marquise Brown? Receivers on their radar in free agency — Insider:https://t.co/7ZBLLmIA3Y — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 25, 2024

Cabot points out that Evans is going to be the top wide receiver on the market this offseason, and he might even be the top player.

As such, he’s going to fetch a hefty price tag, which Spotrac estimates will reach more than $23 million per season.

That would make Evans the highest-paid wide receiver for the Browns, at $3 million more than Amari Cooper’s annual salary.

It would also make him the second-most expensive player for the Browns, trailing only Deshaun Watson.

The Browns are also just over $7 million over the salary cap, which means they’ll have to free up major space if they want to pursue Evans.

While $23 million seems like a high price tag for a wide receiver, Evans is worth every penny.

He’s had at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons in the NFL and has topped 10 touchdowns five times.

He’s also coming off one of the best years of his career, as he collected 79 catches for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns.

As such, Davis or Ridley may be more realistic options for the Browns.